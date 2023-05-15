Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) will be holding an online sweepstakes to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its base game A Realm Reborn (ARR).

Presenting the ARR 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes! ✨ https://t.co/mPmxrlsnAc 🔔 Follow @‌FF_XIV_EN

🔁 RT this tweet

📝 Reply with in-game name, home world, and #FFXIV10thSweepstakes For full terms and conditions, please see the official rules at https://t.co/DKYSyCxy7V pic.twitter.com/9lsPH1u97D — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 14, 2023

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of FFXIV’s relaunch back in 2013, they will be holding the ARR 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes. Entry for the Sweepstakes started on May 14, 2023, at 8:00 AM PDT, and will end on May 27, 2023, at 8:00 AM PDT. A total of 2,800 players who participate in the sweepstakes will receive the OFC Whistle. The OFC Whistle, when used, will allow the player to summon the Original Fat Chocobo mount. The Original Fat Chocobo mount is different from the Fat Chocobo mount, in that it is white instead of yellow.

Entering the sweepstakes is easy. Players have to follow three simple steps:

Follow the Final Fantasy XIV English official Twitter account Retweet the event tweet (embedded above) Reply to the tweet with the player’s in-game name (put the name of the character you want to have the mount on), their home world, and the hashtag #FFXIV10thSweepstakes

After finishing the steps indicated above, players will then have to wait for the entry period to end. Once it is done, the player will then receive the OFC Whistle in-game via the Moogle Delivery Service if they are one of the 2,800 winners. The prizes will arrive to all winners on June 12, 2023.

It’s important to note that there are entry restrictions to this promotion. The sweepstakes is “open only to individuals who are legal residents and physically and permanently located in one of the following countries/territories at the date and time of entry”:

South America

North America

Europe

Africa

Oceania

Asia excluding the following: Japan China Mongolia Republic of Korea Taiwan Laos Thailand Hong Kong Vietnam the Philippines Brunei Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Cambodia Macao Wherever prohibited by law.



Players can read the full details for the event on the official rules page for the event. Alternatively, the Asia players mentioned above can join the JP version of the event.

Similar to the EN version of the event, players must follow the Final Fantasy XIV Japanese Twitter account and retweet the event post. Afterward, they must connect their Twitter account to the event page linked in the Tweet. They can then join the lottery and immediately see the results.

The 10th-anniversary celebration of FFXIV is coming in a few months. Look forward to more news and events as the date approaches. In the meantime, check out our summaries for Live Letter 76 and Live Letter 77 to prepare for Patch 6.4 coming on May 23, 2023.

