So much for Luka Doncic's respect for Dillon Brooks.

The Dallas Mavericks franchise player surprised the basketball world following Slovenia's 100-89 loss to Canada in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, going out of his way to laud Brooks' tireless defensive effort and pointedly antagonistic on-court approach. Doncic's warm words were especially notable because they came after he'd been ejected for complaining to officials, frustrated by an ultra-physical Canada defense led by Brooks, Lu Dort and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Once the dust settled on Slovenia's loss, though, Doncic was singing a much different tune about one of the NBA's premier villains. What competitor wouldn't be irked by watching video of Brooks, who was also ejected just minutes before Doncic, meeting his Canadian teammates in the post-game tunnel wearing boxing gloves, feigning a fight?

Luka Doncic when asked about the Dillon Brooks boxing celebration: “He’s all bark, not bite. It’s easy to talk sh*t when you’re up by double digits, we’ll see what happens when he’s down by 20 in Dallas. I got something for him.” pic.twitter.com/nvJxjql5U7 — lami⭐️ (@lamibackup) September 7, 2023

Damn.

Doncic has never been one to shy away from fanning the flames of individual rivalries. He's exchanged words and shoves with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker on multiple occasions in recent years, a personal rift highlighted by Doncic's post-game warning to a trash-talking Booker after Phoenix took a 3-2 lead in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals.

“Everybody acting tough when they up,” he said.

Sound familiar?

Brooks should heed what happened next. Dallas won the next two games of the series to advance to the Western Conference Finals, Doncic's epic first-half performance in a road Game 7 sending Phoenix to a humiliating blowout loss.

Needless to say, circle your calendars for November 28th, when Luka Doncic and the Mavericks face Dillon Brooks and the Rockets for the first time in 2023-24.