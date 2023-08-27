Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards got his first taste of the famed “Miami Heat Culture” while working with Erik Spoelstra on Team USA at the FIBA World Cup, and clearly, he's loving it.

On Saturday when asked about how Coach Spo has influenced him so far, Edwards admitted that he finally understood all the rave about the so-called “Heat Culture.” The Timberwolves guard noted that it's just so “exciting” to see while detailing what he learned so far from the NBA champion coach.

“He's been dope, man. Bringing a lot of energy, the Heat Culture,” Edwards said of Spoelstra, per Complex Sports. “It's exciting to see. His first day with the scout, I was like, ok, I see what they mean when they say Heat Culture. He came in with a lot of energy, getting right to the point. So precise with the details. So, it's dope.”

Sure enough, Timberwolves fans won't love hearing that from Anthony Edwards. While the youngster is certainly not indicating that he wants to be part of the Heat, the timing and the recent talks about Ant-Man will make one wonder if he's actually built for Miami.

Recently, Erik Spoelstra himself noted that he sees a lot of Dwyane Wade in Edwards. As everyone knows, Wade is a Miami legend whom Spo coached for the most of his career.

“We know who that is,” Spoelstra said when asked if there's any Team USA player who reminds him of Wade. “It's hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I'm not a guy for comparisons. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that, and I feel like I'm going back in time.”

It isn't the first time Edwards has been compared to Wade, and as those comparisons continue and with the rising star himself getting a taste of Heat Culture, the Minnesota faithful will be hard-pressed not to worry about his future with the team.

Anthony Edwards built for the Heat?

As mentioned, Anthony Edwards being compared to Wade and linked to the Heat has also been floated before.

A year ago, Andre Iguodala said that Edwards is capable of reaching Dwyane Wade's level. However, he believes that for Ant-Man to get to that point, he needs to experience Miami basketball.

“He's different. He's like you [Dwyane Wade] when he can change those directions and he can split Pick and Rolls, and he's explosive coming out of it. It's insane. All he needs is teeny two months in Miami basketball and it's over. That kids got it man. He got it,” Iguodala explained.

Perhaps experiencing Heat Culture on Team USA under Spoelstra's guidance will be enough for Edwards to elevate his game and take it to the next level. With that said, he might not need to go to the Heat at all. But hey, as everyone knows, it is sometimes in the national team where seeds of trades and pairings are planted.

The Heat are all too familiar with that. Remember, LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Wade played for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics. Then just two years later, they joined forces in Miami to form a Big 3.

Sure enough, Timberwolves supporters are hoping that's not the case for Edwards.