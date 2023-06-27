The FIFA games are apparently experts when it comes to predicting a World Cup Champion. Yes, you read that right. And it seems they'll have a chance to keep the streak going for the Women's World Cup this July. They'll be simulating the tournament via FIFA 23, the latest EA Sports football simulation game.

This time, however, they'll be predicting a Women's World Cup Finalist.

In 2010, EA Sports predicted Spain would win the World Cup. 4 years later, they predicted Germany would be the victor in South America. Then, in 2018, they were correct again in predicting France to be the champions. And lastly they got their fourth prediction in a row when they predicted Argentina to win it all in Qatar.

So, yeah. It seems nobody is better at predicting these events than the game itself. But now it'll be the game's first time predicting the Women's World Cup champion. Will they get 5 correct predictions in a row? Or will the 13-year streak end? Let's find out.

FIFA 23 – Who Does EA Sports Predict To Win The World Cup?

The U.S.A. Women's Soccer Team will take home the trophy and defeat Germany in the finals, according to EA Sports. Both countries have always appeared in the Finals, but now they'll face off against each other in the most important match of all. Let's go over the bracket:

In the Round of 16:

Switzerland 4 – 3 Japan

U.S.A. 3 – 1 Sweden

Spain 1 – 2 Norway

Italy 3 – 0 Netherlands

Canada 2 – 1 Denmark

France 3 – 0 Colombia

England 2 – 1 Australia

Germany 4 -2 Panama

In the Round of 8:

Switzerland 1 – 2 USA

Norway 3 – 1 Italy

Canada 1 – 3 France

England 2 – 4 Germany

During the Semi-Finals:

U.S.A. 3 – 1 Norway

France 0 – 1 Germany

Finals:

U.S.A. 4 – 2 Germany

Final & Golden Boot Award

According to EA Sports: “Alex Popp scored an equaliser at 2-2 to take her tournament tally to six but it wasn’t enough as the American hero Alex Morgan found the net twice in the second half to lead the USWNT to a third FIFA Women’s World Cup™ title in a row and fifth total.”

Popp, Alex Morgan, and Alexia Putellas were the leading scorers. Putellas somehow won the award despite Spain losing in the first round (only scoring one goal). It also mentions she provided more assists, despite Spain only scoring one goal. So this means that not only did she not score, she still somehow won the award. I'm not quite sure what to make of this.

Popp did score a goal in the Final, but Alex Morgan scored two in the second half to secure the team's victory.

Well, congrats to the U.S.A. Women's National team. Hopefully you'll be able to produce the same result when the real deal begins, July 20th. The tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand and will conclude on August 20th.

