TV presenter Kelly Sommers was undoubtedly one of the stars behind the memorable FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Now, she has got a piece of exciting news to share with the entire football community.

According to the reports from the Mirror, Sommers announced that she was pregnant just one day after the end of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The 32-year-old was previously a presenter on the Australian channel Optus Sports but has also gained recognition on football coverage for the BBC. The Watford-born presenter is expecting her first child with fiance Max after battling fertility for the last couple of years.

Sommers said that she almost gave up on her dream of becoming a mother but is proud and excited to share this incredible news. As she nears her third trimester, she has shared this happy news on the Ok! Magazine. She said, “I’m excited that my baby is going to be born in a generation with the Lionesses as role models.”

Although she was supporting England in the FIFA Women's World Cup final, Sommers was incredibly proud of the Three Lions and the way they fought throughout the final. She continued, “I just hope this momentum continues. You see little girls playing in playgrounds, and I hear of friends’ kids playing football at school. They’ve made women’s football more accessible. They’ve opened people’s eyes.”

She also explained her journey of becoming a mother, saying, “I never, ever thought I would get to be a mum. I’ve grown up thinking it wouldn’t be possible. I’ve had so many problems, so I just feel incredibly fortunate. At my age, everyone knows someone who’s going through fertility problems or who has a bad story, and I always thought I was going to be one of those stories.”