Former WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia believes there's one fighter capable of defeating Terence Crawford at 147 pounds.

Crawford made waves in the sport of boxing after becoming the undisputed welterweight champion following his dominant ninth-round TKO win over Errol Spence Jr. in July.

Although Spence has seemingly activated his rematch clause, many feel the result will be a foregone conclusion. The same applies to just about every welterweight facing “Bud” as he's been targeting the likes of Jermell Charlo and Canelo Alvarez since.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Garcia feels a certain Jaron Ennis is more than capable of being the one to dethrone Crawford.

“Definitely [Ennis can beat Crawford],” Garcia told Fight Hub TV (via Boxing Social). “He’s got all the tools and he’s got the work ethic for sure. Right now for him, it’s just about timing, because he’s ready.

“I always tell people he’s like a young hungry lion sitting on the side of the road, waiting for somebody to slip up. His time is real soon though, and once his time comes, he’s going to be at the top for a long time.”

Ennis is the reigning IBF interim welterweight champion and if not for Spence, would have provided a highly-intriguing option as Crawford's next opponent.

He holds a 31-0 record with 28 knockouts, the most recent of which came against Roiman Villa in early July. He has speed, power, flash and plenty of skill. Not to mention, he's nine years younger than Crawford at 26 years of age so he has youth on his side in a potential matchup.

But then again, youth didn't help Spence who is two years younger than Crawford and a much more experienced fighter than Ennis whose only knock is that he is yet to truly face a top-tier welterweight fighter.

And while anything can happen in boxing, whether a matchup between Crawford and Ennis ever comes to fruition in the first place still remains to be seen. That's because it's hard to see Crawford continuing to fight at 147 after his rematch with Spence given his new goal of becoming undisputed champion in a third weight class.