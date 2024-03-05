Get ready because Final Destination is coming back for some horror-filled fun. Plus, there's an official title of the newest installment.
The name of the latest feature is Final Destination: Bloodlines. It has a release update from the producer Craig Perry, who says it will be out in 2025 and also available on IMAX, Bloody Disgusting reports.
Perry revealed the exciting update on social media, along with a little title controversy they may have to contend with.
Craig Perry dishes out some release details on Final Destination: Bloodlines
On social media, he wrote, “After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can.”
He added, “2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honor the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing. I'm wholly grateful for the opportunity and humbly appreciate the sublimely talented team that has worked so hard to bring this to life. See you next year! PS: I know, I know — Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this title we've had for three years, and we're keeping it…for now.”
Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will direct this new film.
Collider reported that the new film will include new concepts not seen in the other films.
According to Jeffrey Reddick, the creator, he said, “This film doesn't just kind of add another layer. Usually, there's a new layer every film where it's like, ‘Oh, well, this can save you, or this can save you.'”
He added, “This film dives into the film in such a unique way that it attacks it from a different angle so you don't feel like, ‘Oh, there's an amazing setup and then there's gonna be one wrinkle that can potentially save you all that you have to kind of make a moral choice about or do to solve it.' There's an expansion of the universe that — I'm being so careful.”
Be on the lookout for Final Destination: Bloodlines in 2025.