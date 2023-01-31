The Japanese Government has just begun officially recognizing ‘Final Fantasy VII Day’ to commemorate the release of the game, 26 years ago.

Japan now recognizes January 31 of each year as ‘Final Fantasy VII’ Day, emphasizing how important the game is for the whole world, and most especially for Japan. This is done through Square Enix’s registration with the Japan Anniversary Association. Square Enix’s announcement on Twitter comes with a heartfelt letter from Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Yoshinori Kitase. His message reads, rendered in the classic Final Fantasy 7 text box:

“The 31st of January 1997, the day that Final Fantasy VII came out, was not just a significant day for the Final Fantasy series, but also marked when so many big things started moving for those of us who worked on the game.

I remember being overwhelmed at the breakneck speed with which video game technology was evolving, but also dreaming big things for the future.

With the establishment of this official anniversary day, I will now always remember these things, and hold them dearly in my heart.”

FFVII Day may also just be an additional marketing move by Square Enix as it continues to release new FF7 games, remakes, and spin-offs. However, it’s worth noting that not all games coming out of this franchise has been successful, with the recently-shutdown First Soldier as a glowing example.

FF7 Remake has been released to critical acclaim on PlayStation and PC, although it remains divisive within the Final Fantasy community because of its deviations from the original story. The game’s spin-offs, which were originally the first Final Fantasy spin-offs in the entire franchise, are also getting remakes, with the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion released in December. The next chapter in the Remake Trilogy will be coming out in the winter of this year, which will be known as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.