Final Fantasy XVI is finally on PC, just a year since its exclusive launch on the PS5. Here's everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy XVI PC version, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Final Fantasy XVI PC Release Date: September 17, 2024

Final Fantasy XVI Deliverance – PC Trailer

Originally out on the PS5 on June 22, 2023, Final Fantasy XVI's PC version was released on September 17, 2024, coming out on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game was developed and published by Square Enix.

Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay

Final Fantasy 16 – Combat Gameplay Overview | State of Play 2023

Final Fantasy XVI is an action RPG similar to Final Fantasy XV before it. The player takes control of the protagonist, Clive Rosfield, making use of martial melee attacks and magic-based attacks in combat. The player also fights alongside AI-controlled companions, with members of the party changing throughout the story. The constant in this party is Clive's dog Torgal who the player can command to perform attacks or to heal them.

The game takes place in an open world that can be traversed using Chocobos, traveling from one place to another. Players fight against various enemies including Eikons, powerful boss monsters which can be bested and turned into monsters that the player can summon in battle. Within the game world are dungeons and towns that the player can visit for quests and treasure. There are no random encounters as players enter combat the moment they enter an area in the vicinity of an enemy.

In terms of progression, Clive learns abilities and skills as they defeat Eikons. Players also have access to upgradable weapons and other equipment that strengthens their stats.

A departure from previous games in the series in terms of its role-playing elements, Final Fantasy XVI doesn't have a deep RPG system. The game was also criticized at launch for its repetitive and grindy side quest design. Nonetheless, the game received a strong 87 Metacritic score. Even then, Square Enix reported that the game's financial results didn't meet their expectations.

Final Fantasy XVI Story

Final Fantasy XVI follows the story of Clive Rosfield in the continent of Valisthea. Clive's life as the firstborn of Rosaria's ruling family gets rocked by an invasion by the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, leading to war. Clive's brother and heir to the throne, Joshua, is bound to the Eikon Phoenix, but the invasion disrupts their journey to awaken Joshua's powers. The attack was made possible by the betrayal of their mother, Duchess Anabella, and led to the death of their father Duke Elwin. Their father's death led to Joshua's awakening as the Phoenix, but a new Eikon of Fire Ifrit emerged and killed Phoenix, leading to Joshua's death.

The defeat of Rosaria led to the enslavement of Clive, who was forced into servitude as a soldier of the Sanbreque Empire. The story picks up again after a time skip thirteen years later, with Clive undergoing a mission on behalf of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, which is currently embroiled in war with the third nation in the continent of Storm, the Dhalmekian Republic, and the nations of the Kingdom of Waloed, which sits on the continent of Ash, and Crystalline Dominion, which geographically and politically sits between the two continents.

