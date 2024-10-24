First Things First star Nick Wright has signed a long-term extension with Fox Sports, per a report by Front Office Sports’s Michael McCarthy. Wright has emerged as one of the faces of the network and boasts arguably the most fun sports program in the media landscape alongside his co-hosts Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard.

Wright’s star power has been evident since he joined Fox Sports in 2016. After a prosperous career in radio in Kansas City and Houston, he looked to take his talents to TV and further grow his brand. He started as a contributor on shows such as Colin Cowherd’s The Herd and even the Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe-led Undisputed. He then partnered with Jenna Wolfe and Cris Carter to launch First Things First in 2017 as a morning show that led into Undisputed.

Wright is known for his bold takes on LeBron James and his case as the greatest basketball player of all time and his fandom of the Kansas City Chiefs amid their chase to further cement themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. His fact-based analysis and often metered takes on the intersection of sport and politics has rendered him to audiences around the sports world.

Now with his new contract extension he can continue to cement himself as “the face of the network”, as Fox Sports 1 executives said of Wright in August.

“According to my sources, FS1 executives believe First Things First star Nick Wright is the future of the network,” McCarthy said in his August report on the looming shakeup at Fox Sports 1 following the departure of Skip Bayless.

First Things First has developed a massive fan base, with the show coming off it’s most-watched year in 2023. The afternoon sports program returned to doing shows in studio in Fall 2022 following a prolonged virtual set-up after the coronavirus pandemic.

Wright seems fulfilled doing the show, seeing the growth from when it first started in 2017.

“I’ve been doing the show for a long time. The show has not always been great. Thanks to Wildes and Brou, we’re able to do it. I’m incredibly proud of the show, and it’s gratifying that people are watching us,” he said in an April feature in the New York Post.

First Things First airs on Fox Sports 1 weekdays at 3 PM EST.