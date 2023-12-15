Hampton, Texas Southern, Tennessee State, Southern, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore to get a cut of a $93 million federal grant

The United States Department of Education recently approved a grant of $93 million for minority-serving institutions, including five HBCUs. About $25 million of the overall fund has been set aside specifically for HBCUs. Hampton University, Southern University, Texas Southern University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Tennessee State University are the HBCU recipients of the grant. Southern University is getting the largest cut among HBCUs with $4,999,999.

The money will be used “to support research and development at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs), and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), and to improve completion rates for underserved students,” according to the Department's press release.

“These grant awards will help many of our nation’s most inclusive and diverse colleges and universities expand their capacity to drive research and innovation, and propel more students to graduation day and fulfilling careers,” said Miguel Cordona, the United States Secretary of Eduction. “This is how we Raise the Bar for college excellence and attainment in this country and close equity gaps in higher education that have no place in the 21st century.”

Since President Joe Biden took office, HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions have received over $25 billion in funding.

The funds will be used in a myriad of ways by the universities. Hampton will use the money to establish an Interdisciplinary Climate Science Degree Program in their National Center for Climate Modeling Research. Southern looks to create multidisciplinary research centers focused on manufacturing and biological sciences, among other things.

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will set up their Futures Institute by enrolling Ph. D. students, professors, and leading scientists. Texas Southern also looks to improve their post-graduate institutions by expanding graduate programs, recruiting faculty expertise, and building physical research infrastructure. Finally, Tennessee State will use the funds to establish a Center of Biomedical Sciences.

The grant is an amazing step forward for these HBCUs as they embark on containing to serve their respective student bodies.