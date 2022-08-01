Five League of Legends Champions Who Haven’t Gotten a Skin in Years

League of Legends has an abundance of champion skins. In Season 2021 alone, developer Riot Games said the goal was to release 140 skins, and they ended up releasing 127. Comparing this to the current number of champions which is 159, you would think that close to all champions received at least one skin last year and you would be wrong. Here are 5 League of Legends champions who didn’t get a skin last year, let alone for a few years.

All days were recorded at the time of writing. This list was last updated July 6th, 2022.

5. Taric – 864 Days

Taric has been waiting since March 19, 2020 to get new magnificent clothes. His most recent skin, Taric Lumishield, is one that I don’t even see that often. The champion itself doesn’t even have much presence in games, much less this skin that initially received negative comments from the playerbase.

Perhaps if more Taric players come up in games, professional or otherwise, he’ll break out some more outrageous gems outfits for Taric enjoyers to wear.

This champion was released in August 2009, in patch 0.9.22.15. Surprisingly, for how old Taric is, he has only received 5 skins. Surely during his tenure of over a decade, he has been more popular in games, so the fact that he’s only received 5 skins is perplexing.

4. Trundle – 913 days

Runeterra’s favorite troll hasn’t gotten a skin in over two years, with his most recent one being Dragonslayer Trundle. Since then, Trundle has found his way into the meta and professional champion pool multiple times, which makes his lack of skins a surprise. Maybe they ran out of things to model his pillar as, but the traffic cone from Constable Trundle still remains a favorite.

For reference, the previous skin before Dragonslayer Trundle was Worldbreaker Trundle, added over five years ago. Before that was Constable Trundle, a full 7 years ago.

In any case, it’s high time for Trundle to receive a skin. Maybe he finally gets one in Season 2022? Who knows at this point..

3. Zilean – 957 days

It has also been a long Time since our resident Chronokeeper has gotten a skin. Zilean’s last skin release was Sugar Rush Zilean, a skin that didn’t even make any sense thematically. I mean why? What does a Time Lord and candy have in common?

Zilean had to wait so long for a new skin, too. Before Sugar Rush Zilean came Blood Moon Zilean, released 7 years ago. Him being “The Time Guy” does not excuse the five year wait for that skin, League of Legends developers. I’m not too hopeful for Zilean, in all honesty. He has however been gaining traction in professional play as both a mid lane mage and a support, so maybe that would help his case. If you’re a Zilean main, I wouldn’t be too excited, though. In the meantime, I’ll keep using my 12 year old Old Saint Zilean skin.

2. Udyr – 1081 days

Finally, we cross 4 digits. As of June 2, 2022, it has been 1021 days since Udyr opened his closet and chose a new outfit.

Riot has expressed their frustration over Udyr’s skins before, and it is quite understandable. The shaman has four stances, and each have to look and feel different from the other skins and stances, making it an artistic and thematic challenge to produce a single skin for this guy. The last time he saw a skin release was almost three years ago, with Dragon Oracle Udyr.

Udyr only has a handful of skins, the most recent ones being the April Fools skin Definitely Not Udyr, and the Ultimate skin Spirit Guard Udyr. These were released 7 and 9 years ago, respectively. While these all sound pretty old, none of them are really outdated as Udyr receive a visual update in 2020, and is slated for another one soon. I also don’t think Udyr’s getting a new skin anytime soon, at least not until the Udyr rework is out.

1. Dr. Mundo – 1333 days

Dr. Mundo, like the others in this list, also received a full relaunch on June 9, 2021. This meant that everything about the champion, including skins, was reworked and changed. That being said, it’s been a whole year since, and an even longer amount of time has passed since his most recent skin, Frozen Prince Mundo, was released.

Frozen Prince Mundo was released in 2018, and received a very minor change when Dr. Mundo was relaunched. Other skins, like the Legendary skin Corporate Mundo, were changed drastically, but it sure is a mystery why the self-proclaimed doctor kept his wardrobe closed for long.

Honorable Mentions

Urgot – 851 Days

Urgot only barely didn’t make it to this list – if any of the champions above get a champion before he does, he breaches the top 5. Our favorite crab-legged fella last received a skin on April 1st, 2020. Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot was the last time he updated his wardrobe, and while it’s a cute skin, it has been over two years since.

Urgot hasn’t been a popular pick lately, remaining as a pocket pick for some top laners or one-trick ponies. Despite this, a new look for Urgot wouldn’t be too bad to have, and will surely be appreciated by his dedicated player base. It’s about time he gets one, anyway.

For a champion released in 2010, he has a small amount of skins. Including Pajama Guardian Cosplay, he only has five. Granted, he has been through a major VGU, but 12 years and 5 skins makes an average of a new skin every 2 years.

Taliyah – 734 Days… but wait

Taliyah surely isn’t up there on the top five Champions who haven’t received a skin the longest with her measly 699 days of waiting, but hold on. Taliyah last received a skin on July 2, 2020 – Pool Party Taliyah. Aside from this one, she has gotten only two other skins since her release in May 2016. One of these skins is even the SSG Worlds skin. For how much this champion has been a mainstay in both mid lane and in the jungle, it’s baffling why she hasn’t received much attention in the skin department.

Aurelion Sol – 643 Days

Aurelion Sol, similar to Taliyah, also hasn’t waited that long compared to our topnotchers in this list. But also like Taliyah, the sassy space dragon only has three skins. Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol, released October 1, 2020, was the last time he starred in an all new skin.

Aurelion Sol and Taliyah has one staggering difference – their presence in games. Taliyah with her recent mini-rework has a staggeringly high presence in games of all skill levels, while Aurelion Sol seems to have been forgotten and chucked into the corners of champion select left to rot. Riot has expressed their interest to rework Aurelion Sol in-game wise, and finally by then will he receive the cool skins that his cool self deserves.

Lee Sin – 643 Days

Lee Sin also received his last skin alongside Aurelion Sol, since both of their most recent skins were released as part of the same skin line. The Legendary skin Storm Dragon Lee Sin is one of the best in his wide skin library, so it doesn’t really feel like it’s been that long.

Speaking of wide skin library, Lee Sin is once of the champions with the most skins in the game, clocking in at 13 skins. Personally, I don’t think he needs a new one yet since a lot of his “old” skins hold up visually. God Fist Lee Sin and Storm Dragon especially, as both the SFX and VFX are satisfying to experience.

Which League of Legends champion are you hoping a new skin for? (please don’t say Lux)

