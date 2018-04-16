NFL teams spend exorbitant amounts of time scouting draft prospects in order to determine if they will fit with their team. But often times, NFL players end up not fitting with their squads, whether it be personality or attitude reasons, playing style, scheme fit, or a number of other factors.

Even when things don’t work out for a player, they can sometimes get a fresh start elsewhere and turn their career around. This year is no different. Here are five players who could benefit greatly from changing teams.

5. Mychal Kendricks

The Philadelphia Eagles took Kendricks in the 2nd round in 2012, hoping that he would develop into an elite outside linebacker. Unfortunately, the potential Kendricks had when he was drafted has not yet been realized, and he has been on the trade block for over a year now.

In 2017, Kendricks started 13 games, making 50 tackles and two sacks. Those are not great numbers, evident of his poor fit in the Eagles’ current defensive scheme. He is in the third year of a four-year, $29 million contract; he will make $7.6 million this season and $8.6 million the next. His contract is a big reason why the Eagles have been shopping him around for a fifth-round pick, but they have yet to find a trade partner.

Despite his lackluster numbers, Kendricks did improve from his 2016 season. He turns 28 in September, so he is in his athletic prime. It’s in the best interest of both the Eagles and Kendricks for him to move on.

4. Breshad Perriman

After a solid career at UCF, Breshad Perriman put on a show at his school’s pro day. He measured 6’2″ 212 lbs, excellent size for an outside receiver, but his stock skyrocketed when he ran a 4.24 40-yard dash.

The Baltimore Ravens bought the hype, selecting Perriman 26th overall. Unfortunately, a torn PCL caused him to miss his entire rookie season. In 2016, Perriman caught 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

Perriman caught just 10 targets for 77 yards in 2017 while struggling with injuries again. All of his problems were apparent; inconsistency, poor route running, and bad hands, as he dropped four of the 35 passes thrown his way.

Even on a team as devoid of receiving talent as Balitmore, Perriman struggled to get consistent playing time. It is unlikely that the Ravens will pick up his fifth-year option, making him a free agent after the season.

Any team would take a late-round pick rather than let a player go for nothing in return, so perhaps Perriman will not have to wait until 2019 to get a fresh start.

3. Kevin Dodd

The Tennessee Titans held the first pick of the second round in 2016, and they decided they wanted to improve their pass rush. They chose Clemson defensive end Kevin Dodd, who was coming off a three-sack performance in the 2016 National Championship.

Due to injuries, Dodd has played in just 17 games in his two seasons, logging a grand total of 12 tackles and one sack. His lack of quickness has made his transition to outside linebacker difficult, and he will not be moving back to his natural position this season.

If the Titans are able to land a pass rusher like Marcus Davenport in this year’s draft, it may be beneficial to ship Dodd somewhere where he can play with his hand on the ground.

2. Corey Coleman

The Cleveland Browns had a chance to draft Carson Wentz in 2016. They passed up that opportunity, trading back first with the Eagles and then with the Titans. Wide receiver Corey Coleman was officially the first draft pick of the Sashi Brown era, and he had high expectations thrust upon him. After all, he won the Biletnikoff award as college football’s best receiver after catching 74 passes for 1,363 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2015.

His stock rose even more after a 4.37 40-yard dash. The Browns selected Coleman with the 15th overall pick, kicking off a tendency of Brown to target players with above average athleticism and significant collegiate production.

Injuries limited him to just ten games as a rookie, but he displayed flashes of brilliance, specifically against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 when he caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season with 33 catches for 413 yards and 3 scores.

In 2017, Coleman again flashed the potential that made him a high pick, but injuries dampened his impact once again. The inaccuracy of QB DeShone Kizer didn’t help either.

Even when he is on the field, Coleman has a tendency to disappear for extended periods of time, unable to create separation from defenders. With Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry demanding most of the attention of defenses this coming year, and Tyrod Taylor finally giving the Browns a competent QB, Coleman, if healthy, should have a breakout season.

But, he needs to stay healthy and continue to expand his route tree. If he is unable to make a large improvement for Cleveland, other teams will be glad to take the young speedster.

1. Eli Apple

The New York Giants surprised many by taking raw cornerback Eli Apple tenth overall in 2016. Apple’s tape did not indicate him as an elite prospect, but with a 40-yard dash of 4.40 seconds and a 6’1″ 200lb frame, Apple had the measurables needed to play cornerback at a high level in the NFL.

Throughout his first two seasons, Apple has not been bad, but he has not met expectations either. He remains frustratingly inconsistent. He will completely mirror a WR and make a perfect play on the ball, and then on the next snap get burnt to a crisp by a double move.

But, the main reason that his time in New York could be coming to an end is what happened off the field in 2017. He was called out by his teammates for displaying a lack of effort, got into arguments with coaches, and was suspended for the final game of the season for “conduct detrimental to the team.” It’s hard to perform well when your teammates don’t like you, and it may be best for both parties if Apple is sent elsewhere.

These five players still have potential to be solid contributors in the NFL, but it may not be for their current teams. As we approach the draft and inch closer to training camp as well as the preseason, these players could find themselves embroiled in trade rumors. It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with their respective situations.