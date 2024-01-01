Hopefully it'll get greenlit soon.

Unfortunately, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is not a sure thing. Yet.

In a recent interview with Collider, executive producer and Blumhouse Productions Vice President of Feature Film Development Ryan Turek opened up about a scary sequel.

Status of Five Nights at Freddy's 2

When asked about the status of Five Nights at Freddy's 2, he elaborated on exactly where the new potential film is.

“The movie [Five Nights at Freddy's] made so much money. It was a huge success, and we're grateful for that,” Turek said. “Emma [Tammi] did such a great job, but we're still waiting for the green light on that. We'll see.”

So, it's a bit disappointing to hear nothing is greenlit. However, his tone does seem optimistic.

Meanwhile, he did confirm that a M3GAN sequel was in the works.

He mentioned, “M3GAN 2 is underway. We haven't started shooting or anything like that. We're aiming towards that January release date that was set.”

The producer also elaborates on how effective using video games has been and what they've learned from Five Nights at Freddy's. He discussed what he was looking forward to regarding a new project based on a game.

“I will say that one of the projects that I'm active on is Dead by Daylight, which is the video game adaptation of a game that's been around for, like, seven years,” he said. “I look at that as the celebration of horror that the video game itself is. What we've learned from Five Nights at Freddy's is, obviously, steer towards the fans and make a video game adaptation for the fans.”

We'll stay tuned in 2024 for a greenlight announcement for Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Hopefully, one comes sooner rather than later.