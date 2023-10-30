Blumhouse and Universal's Five Nights at Freddy's killed it at the box office. It even beat out Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Shaking Off Taylor Swift

Deadline was first to report Five Nights at Freddy's initial box office haul. The film debuted with $80 million domestically and beat out Swift's “Eras” tour concert film.

This is despite the film debuting on Peacock and theaters during the same weekend. The $80 million opening is the fifth-best October opening behind Joker ($96.2M), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour ($92.8M), Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90M), and Venom ($80.2M).

Five Nights at Freddy's debuted slightly behind Universal's summer blockbuster, Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's latest epic debuted to $82.4M in July during the same weekend as Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

The Five Nights at Freddy's film is the first adaptation of the popular video game series. Blumhouse produced the film, while Universal distributed it. In an interesting move, Universal opted to have the film premiere in theaters and on Peacock on the same weekend.

Josh Hutcherson plays a night guard who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza — a family entertainment center. Little does he know, the animatronics inside come alive at night. Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard also star in the film. Emma Tammi directed the film based on a script she co-wrote with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback.

Now, Five Nights at Freddy's has a chance to remain atop the box office for the foreseeable future. Dune: Part Two would have provided stiff competition and likely knocked it out of its top spot. But the film moved from November 17 to March 15, 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The next major release comes on November 10, that being the latest MCU film, The Marvels.

Five Nights at Freddy's is in theaters and on Peacock now.