Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history on Saturday night, dominating Israel Adesanya for five rounds to claim the middleweight championship at UFC 293.

AND NEW‼️ Sean Strickland is the new UFC middleweight champion 🏆 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/EwI1NQnnXG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2023

The fight was a back-and-forth affair for the majority of the fight, with both fighters landing their fair share of strikes. But it was Strickland who was landing much more telling shots and he set the tone early with a knockdown in round one. Strickland was then able to find his range and started to land some heavy shots as he applied the pressure the entire fight. Adesanya wasn't able to keep his back off the cage and was just outworked for the entire fight losing a rather lopsided fight to the newly crowned champion.

The win was a stunning one for Strickland, who was a +650 underdog going into the fight. He had never been ranked in the top three of the middleweight division before, and he had never beaten a fighter ranked as high as Adesanya. Strickland showed on Saturday night that he is at the top of the food chain in the middleweight division as the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion.

After the fight, Strickland was emotional. He said that he had been dreaming of this moment for a long time. He also thanked his coaches and his family for their support. Adesanya was gracious in defeat. He said that Strickland was the better fighter on the night. He also said that he would be back to reclaim his title. Strickland is a fan favorite and can resonate with the UFC fans and this could be a good thing for the UFC. Let's take a look at the five reasons why Sean Strickland beating Israel Adesanya is a good thing for the UFC.

Sean Strickland is a star in the making

Sean Strickland is a star in the making. The 32-year-old middleweight fighter is known for his aggressive fighting style and his never-say-die attitude. He is also a very well-rounded fighter, with a strong striking game and a solid ground game. He recently pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history to claim the middleweight championship. This win cemented Strickland's status as a top fighter in the middleweight division, and it made him a household name in the MMA world.

Other than his do-or-die fighting attitude it's his character that really makes him a star for the UFC. He resonates with the general public as just a hard-working American who fought through adversities of life to get to the top of the mountain to solidify himself as the best middleweight fighter in the UFC. Strickland is brash and has more NSFW quotes than any other fighter on the roster but that is what makes him such a gem for the organization and really could push the middleweight division from stagnant to new heights.

The middleweight division is now more competitive

The middleweight division is now more competitive than ever before with Sean Strickland as the champion. Strickland's win over Israel Adesanya, who had been the dominant champion in the division for years, showed that anyone can be champion at middleweight. This has made the division more exciting and unpredictable, as there are now a number of fighters who could challenge for the title.

With Strickland as the champion it opens up more opportunities for other fighters to get a shot at the middleweight championship. Adesanya certainly will get the first crack at redeeming his title but if he isn't victorious that opens up the floodgates for other contenders to get their fair share of the new champion. You have fighters like Dricus Du Plessis, Jared Cannonier, and Robert Whitaker chomping at the bit to get in there and challenge Strickland for the title.

It generates buzz for the UFC

Sean Strickland's recent win over Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion has generated a lot of buzz for the UFC. Strickland is a very controversial figure, and his outspoken personality has made him a polarizing figure in the MMA world. However, there is no doubt that he is a talented fighter, and his win over Adesanya has made him a legitimate star in the sport.

Strickland's win has also made the middleweight division more exciting and unpredictable. The division had been dominated by Adesanya for years, but Strickland's win showed that anyone can be champion at middleweight. This has created a lot of interest in the division, and it is sure to lead to more exciting fights in the future. Strickland's win has also generated a lot of media attention for the UFC. He is a very quotable fighter, and his post-fight interviews have been very entertaining. This has helped to bring more attention to the UFC, and it is sure to help the promotion sell more tickets and pay-per-views in the future.

Strickland vs. Adesanya rivalry is one for the fans

The rivalry between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya is one that is sure to excite fans for years to come. Both fighters are incredibly talented and have very different styles. Strickland is a pressure fighter who likes to come forward and throw punches, while Adesanya is a counter-striker who likes to pick his opponents apart at range.

The two fighters have already exchanged words in the past, and their rivalry is sure to heat up even more now that Strickland is the middleweight champion. This will only add to the excitement of the middleweight division, and it is sure to lead to some epic fights in the future.

It shows anything can happen on any given night

Sean Strickland's recent win over Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion is a reminder that anything can happen on any given night in the UFC. Strickland was a +650 underdog going into the fight, and he had never beaten a fighter ranked as high as Adesanya. However, he put on a dominant performance, pressuring Adesanya and landing some heavy shots. Adesanya was eventually knocked out in the third round.

Strickland's win is a testament to his heart and determination. He never gave up, even when he was facing an opponent who was widely considered to be the best in the world. It is also a reminder that the UFC is a very unpredictable sport. Any fighter can win on any given night, no matter how big the underdog they are.