The Chicago Bears are trying to rebound from a season in which they held the worst record in the NFL, and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker was brought in to try to contribute to the culture change. Walker had a fiery message for the team in the spring.

“This is the 2023 Chicago Bears,” DeMarcus Walker said, via Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire. “We got a whole new identity, whole new offense, whole new defense, whole new group of guys. Honestly, f**k that s**t.”

Walker is new to the Bears, but veteran safety Eddie Jackson is noticing a culture change as well as a result of new players coming in with energy.

“The energy is just so intense out there right now,” Eddie Jackson said, via Barbieri. “When you get a bunch of guys like that, you're going to create something special. … The type of guys we have in the locker room, real leaders, guys who really care about football.”

The Bears are betting on young quarterback Justin Fields to develop as a passer in 2023. He showed his strength as a runner last season. The Bears got him some help this offseason, acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and selecting offensive tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Hopefully the culture change led by DeMarcus Walker works out for the Bears, and Justin Fields develops. With Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers, the NFC North is wide open. The Minnesota Vikings took the crown last year, but many question how sustainable that was. This could be a big year for the Bears.