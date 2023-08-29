Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane underwent shoulder surgery this offseason after injuring it all the way back in October. The 27-year-old ended up playing all 82 games regardless of the injury. But in the end, he needed to get the issue taken care of.

Heading into this season, Mangiapane feels great. And he provided an update on his recovery to NHL.com recently. “I'm excited to go back out and just play, and now I'm 100 percent, fully healthy and everything like that. It's just more exciting to go back and be ready for camp and start the ball rolling for me,” the Flames forward said.

Mangiapane is not entirely in the clear, however. He is not cleared for full contact just yet. That said, the Flames forward is doing everything he normally does. “Still have to keep up with the physio and making everything stronger, but it's looking good right now. Everything is going as planned. The medical team and the surgeon is saying it's looking great,” Mangiapane told NHL.com.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mangiapane entered this past season with high expectations. The 27-year-old set a career-high for goals (35) and points (55) in 2021-22. In 2022-23, though, the Flames forward scored just 17 goals and 43 points.

Calgary as a whole had heightened expectations this past season. But the team failed to make good on the hype, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That led to the departure of Brad Treliving and Darryl Sutter this summer.

The Flames are aiming for a spot in the playoffs in 2024. And a healthy Andrew Mangiapane could play a major role in helping Calgary achieve their goal of playoff hockey this season.