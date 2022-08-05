Flames lock up Jonathan Huberdeau long-term with massive contract after losing Johnny Gaudreau

Jonathan Huberdeau will be under the team control of the Calgary Flames for years to come. That’s after the Flames signed Huberdeau to a massive eight-year deal that is worth $84 million, as reported too by Dan Rosen of NHL.com. This comes just weeks after the Flames saw two of their brightest stars in previous seasons leave, with Johnny Gaudreau going to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Matthew Tkachuk, who was actually part of the package that the Flames got when they traded Huberdeau to the Florida Panthers.

Calgary signs Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight year contract extension worth $10.5 million annually. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) August 5, 2022

Elliott Friedman also reveals the finer details of the 29-year-old skater’s contract, which notably has a full no-move clause.

Huberdeau breakdown:

1. $7M SB, $3.5M Salary

2. $7M SB, $3.5M Salary

3. $7M SB, $3.5M Salary

4. $9.5M SB, $1M Salary

5. $9.5M SB, $1M Salary

6. $7M SB, $3.5M Salary

7. $9.5M SB, $1M Salary

8. $5M SB, $5.5M Salary

Full NMC. Years 7 & 8 have partial NTC…can be dealt to 12 teams — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 5, 2022

Jonathan Huberdeau sounded ecstatic following the finalization of the deal that will run through until his late thirties.

Via ESPN:

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau said in a statement. “I’m excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I’ll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans.”

The Flames’ offense was an absolute force in the 2021-22 NHL season, with Gaudreau and Tkachuk as among the chief drivers of the team’s attack. Huberdeau will look to help fill the void left by Johnny Hockey and Tkachuk as the top left wing for Calgary, which also still has the likes of Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, and Blake Coleman.

Jonathan Huberdeau isn’t new to being part of a high-flying offense, as the Panthers were in fact the top-scoring team in the 2021-22 NHL season. That season, Florida led the entire NHL with 4.11 goals per game — the only team that averaged at least four goals per contest. The Flames, on the other hand, netted 3.55 goals per outing. If anything, both the Panthers and the Flames also had disappointingly early exits in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Florida getting swept in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Flames getting embarrassed in the same round by Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

So far in his NHL career, the 10-year veteran Jonathan Huberdeau has racked up 198 goals and 415 assists across 671 games.