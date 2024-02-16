Dustin Wolf gave up 6 on Thursday.

The Calgary Flames suffered maybe their worst defeat of the 2023-24 campaign on Thursday night, being doubled up by the lowly San Jose Sharks in front of a very agitated crowd at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Although Jacob Markstrom has been a wall in net in Alberta lately, he was unavailable for the contest, leaving backup Dustin Wolf to man the crease. And the 22-year-old was shellacked, giving up six goals on 31 shots in the 6-3 loss.

“I mean, you always want to come out and play the very best you can. … It's unfortunate for the outcome, but I think these are games and days that you'll look back on,” he told reporters afterwards. “They suck, but it's a great opportunity to evaluate yourself as a player and a person and come back stronger.”

Coming into the game, the Sharks were scoring the least goals of any National Hockey League team. But after Thursday's outburst, they're up to No. 31.

Flames made it close but couldn't complete comeback

The Flames had a chance to get back into the game, trailing 3-2 entering the third period. But after Wolf gave up three goals in a span of 11 minutes, and that was all she wrote in the Canadian province.

“I wasn't super pleased with the goals in the third, and those are the times where you need a couple saves to give the group some life,” he reflected. “It's one of those where you make some saves, and next thing you know, a couple are in your net. You got a couple bounces that don't go your way. That's the nature of hockey and the National Hockey League – it's a hard league to play in.”

That is certainly true, and those are wise words from a young player. Still, Wolf has struggled at the NHL level, posting a .887 save percentage and 3.47 goals-against average since debuting in 2022-23.

Although he was the American Hockey League MVP with the Calgary Wranglers last season, he's quickly learning that the National is a completely different beast.

“He'll flush it and move on from it,” said Calgary bench boss Ryan Huska. “There are certain things he'll take from it and make sure he's better his next start. He needs to get back in there and be himself.”

Calgary returned Dustin Wolf to the AHL on Friday, and it looks like Jacob Markstrom will be back between the pipes against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.