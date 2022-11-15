Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jonathan Huberdeau is not exactly off to a flying start in his first season with the Calgary Flames, as he’s struggled with injuries and lingering questions about his role on the team. He has even been assigned to the third line, which can understandably feel like a slap for the forward.

However, Jonathan Huberdeau is more focused on helping the Flames win games than on which line he’s playing in.

“It hasn’t been the best for me, but it’s early and we went through a bad stretch as a team as well,” Huberdeau said, per Eric Francis of SportsNet. “I don’t feel pressure. I want to be the best I can be out there. It doesn’t matter what line I’m playing, I want to be effective.”

Huberdeau snapped a goal-less slump when he found the back of the net in Monday night’s 6-5 home win over the Los Angeles Kings. It was his first goal in five games since the start of November and just his second in Calgary uniform. Moreover, that goal came with him playing in the third line with Mikael Backlund and Trevor Lewis.

Jonathan Huberdeau started off playing in the second line with Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane, but that unit bled for production. In fact, according to Money Puck, that line had the worst expected goals percentage (26.7%) on the team this season.

In any case, the Flames are hoping that Huberdeau will get better and be more production going forward.

Last season, Jonathan Huberdeau had career-highs of 85 assists and 115 points, which included 30 goals across 80 games for the Florida Panthers.