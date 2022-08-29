Jonathan Huberdeau reveals immediate reaction to trade from Panthers to Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau was shockingly dealt from the Florida Panthers to the Calgary Flames this offseason in a blockbuster deal involving superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk. The move came as a surprise to just about everybody, including those involved in the trade. Via Frank Seravalli, Huberdeau opened up on his emotions in the aftermath of the trade, as well as the conversation he had with Panthers GM Bill Zito when he was informed of the deal to send him to the Flames.

Jonathan Huberdeau opens up to @MLarkinHockey about the call from #FlaPanthers GM Bill Zito late on an unassuming summer Friday night that changed his life: "You've been traded to the #Flames." "I didn't have any words to say back," Huberdeau said.https://t.co/0HkUHXujlL — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 29, 2022

Huberdeau revealed he was called by Zito late on a summer Friday night, an unusual time for the executive to ring his line. The 29-year-old said he was hanging out with some buddies when he got the call from Zito, and upon seeing his name on the caller ID, began to get an inkling of what was about to go down.

“I don’t think he’s calling me for an extension at this time of night,” Huberdeau said of the call he received from the Panthers GM.

Seravalli indicates that Zito then informed Huberdeau of the Panthers’ blockbuster trade. Huberdeau told the Daily Faceoff that he “didn’t have any words” to respond to the life-changing news.

The star forward admitted that having MacKenzie Weegar included in the trade to Calgary helped make the transition easier, and it didn’t take long for his new Flames’ teammates to start hitting him up with encouraging and excited text messages.

It’s not common that two 100+ point-getters are traded for one another, and Huberdeau suggested that he had not been expecting to be dealt from Florida during the offseason. While the news came as a shock to him, he’ll be joining a talented Flames team that also managed to add Nazem Kadri to its ranks in free agency. If that’s not reason enough to be excited about the future, we’re not sure what is.

Last season for the Panthers, Jonathan Huberdeau was one of the NHL’s top playmaker, having registered a league-high 85 assists to go with 115 points, which was tied for second in hockey.