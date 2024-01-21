The Calgary Flames are playing without Dillon Dube for the foreseeable future, as the center is taking a leave of absence from the team.

The Calgary Flames are going to have to skate for awhile without one of their most significant players. Flames center Dillon Dubé is taking a leave of absence from the team, to address his mental health.

“Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon's privacy is respected during this period,” a statement from the Flames read. It's not certain when the center will return to the team, and no specific details were released about the player's mental health.

Dubé is one of the most experienced players on the Flames' roster. He's scored 57 goals while appearing in 325 career games. Dubé also has 70 assists in his career. He's in the last year of his contract for the club.

The Flames are certainly hoping to have him back soon. Calgary is approaching the All-Star break with a 21-20-5 record. The Flames have 47 total points, sitting at 6th place in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. The team is in a competitive division this season, only six points away from third place in the division.

Dubé has had a tough season in Calgary. He's not scored a point since November, and has seen his time on the ice decline as the season wears on. In 43 game appearances this season, Dubé has three goals and seven assists. He's played in his entire NHL career in Calgary.

Calgary plays its first game without the center on Tuesday, as it hosts the St. Louis Blues. The Flames are trying to bounce back from two straight losses against the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flames-Blues game begins Tuesday at 9:00 Eastern.