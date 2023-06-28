A day after they acquired him for forward Tyler Toffoli, the Calgary Flames signed forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract with an annual average value of $3.1 million, according to his agent and Elliotte Friedman.

A three-year NHL pro, Sharangovich showed his ability to be an elite shooter for the New Jersey Devils. His best season to date came in 2021-22 when he scored 24 goals and assisted on 22 for a career-high 46 points in 76 games. In 205 games with the Devils, Sharangovich notched 106 points on 53 goals and assists each. He appeared in three playoff games with New Jersey last season but did not record a point.

After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, the Flames shipped their top scorer Toffoli to the Devils and got back Shrangovich and a third-round pick in this year's draft. It's an interesting move for Calgary who are two years removed from winning the Pacific Divison during a 111-point season. They lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers.

With Sharangovich the Flames are getting a potential 25-goal scorer who could slot into one of their top two lines. He also has experience playing in the KHL, the consensus second-best professional hockey league in the world behind the NHL.

A two-year deal for Yegor Sharangovic could set him up for a big payday at the end of it if he improves his numbers with the Flames. At 25 years old, Sharangovic is inching toward his potential prime years and could be due for a breakout in his new digs in Calgary.