It is a Western Conference battle as the Calgary Flames face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flames enter the game at 11-13-3 on the year. Last time out, they played against the New Jersey Devils. The Flames had a lead in the first period. With 19 seconds left in the period, Yegor Sharangovich scored shorthanded to make it 10-. In the second, the Devils would get goals from Nico Hieschier and Jesper Prat to take the lead. The Devils scored again in the third, but Nazem Kadri got it to within a goal on his sixth of the year. Still, the Devils would add the empty netter and win 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche comes in at 16-9-2 on the year. Last time out they faced the Flyers. The Flyers took a lead in the first, but Nathan MacKinnon scored to have it tied going into the second period. Owen Tippett would grab a goal and an assist in the second period, and the Flyers would lead 3-2 after two. They then would score on a Travis Konecny penalty shot and ultimately win 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Avalanche Odds

Calgary Flames: +150

Colorado Avalanche: -182

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Flames vs. Avalanche

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Win

The Flames come into the game sitting 23rd in the NHL in goals per game this year at 2.89 per game. It is Elian Lindholm and Blake Coleman who lead the team in goals this year. Lindholm comes in with seven goals this year, and ten assists, placing him second on the team in points. Meanwhile, Coleman has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points. Still, these two have not done a lot on the power play. Lindholm has a goal and an assist, while Coleman does not have a power play point. They both have a goal and an assist shorthanded this year.

Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri is the team leader in points this year, while also leading the team in assists. He is one of four guys this year with six goals, while also having 12 assists to give him 18 points. Joining him with six goals is blue-liner MacKenzie Weegar. Weegar has six goals and nine assists this year for 15 points. Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund also sit with six goals this year.

The Flames have struggled heavily on the power play this year. They have just ten power-play goals, and an 11.9 percent conversion rate, which sits 28th in the NHL this year. Meanwhile, they have been better on the penalty kill. The Flames sit ninth in the NHL with an 84.3 percent success rate on the penalty kills this year.

Dan Vladar is expected to get the start in goal in this game. He comes into the game 4-3-1 on the year with a 3.45 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. Last time out was a struggle for him. He started the game against the Wild but would play just 21:30 in the game, giving up three goals on 16 shots, and taking the loss.

Why The Avalanche Will Win

The Avalanche come into the game seventh in the NHL in goals per game this year, scoring 3.44 per game on the season. Mikko Rantanen leads the way in goal this year, coming into the game with 12 on the season. With his 12 goals, he has 19 assists, good for 31 points, which is third on the team. Rantanen has also been great on the power play, with three goals and nine assists when man-up this year. Meanwhile, the team leader in points this year is Nathan MacKinnon. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 26 assists, good for 37 points this year. He has a goal and ten assists on the power play.

The team leader in assists, and second on the team in points, comes from the blue line. Cale Makar comes into the game with seven goals this year and 27 assists, giving him 34 points on the year. He has three goals and ten assists on the power play. Further, fellow blue liner Devon Toews has also been good on the offensive side of the ice. He comes into the game with four goals and 11 assists on the year for 15 points. Rounding out the top point scorers is Valeri Nichushkin. He has ten goals, with five of them coming on the power play, while also having 11 assists this year.

Colorado does have 19 power-play goals this year, but they sit 20th in the NHL in conversion rate, converting just 18.4 percent of their chances this year. Meanwhile, the Avalanche sit seventh on the penalty kill this year with an 85.3 percent success rate when playing man-down this year.

Alexander Georgiev is expected to start in goal tonight. He leads the NHL in wins with a 14-7-1 record on the year. He also has a 2.87 goals against average and a .902 save percentage on the season. In three starts this month, he has been solid, but not amazing. He has a 2.71 goals-against average this month, with a .918 save percentage in three starts. Still, he is just 1-2, and the Avalanahce has struggled to score as of late.

Final Flames-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

These are two teams who are struggling to come into this game. The Flames are without their top goaltender, Jacob Markstom, who has a broken finger. This could be a major issue for them. The Flames struggled to score regularly. Nazim Kadri leads the team with 18 points, a mark that would place him fifth on the Avalanche. Meanwhile, have not been scoring great as of late either. They have scored three or fewer goals in each of their last seven games and nine of their last ten overall. When the Avalanche score four or more goals in a game they are 12-0-0. When they score three or less, they are 4-9-2. The clear key for the Avalanche is getting enough pucks in the net. They will have that chance tonight and will come away with the win.

Final Flames-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-182)