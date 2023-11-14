Two Canadian teams take the stage as we continue our NHL odd series with a Flames-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two Canadian teams take the stage as the Calgary Flames face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Flames-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flames come into the game sitting at 4-8-2 on the year but have lost the first two games of their road trip across the rest of Canada. First, it was a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last time out they faced the Ottawa Senators. In that game, the Senators controlled action. They scored in the first period and then held a 2-0 lead after a power play goal in the second. Late in the second period, the Flames got one back, but the Senators scored twice in the first 5:12 of the third and would win 4-1.

Meanwhile, Montreal comes in at 7-6-2 on the year, and winner of two of their last three. In the last three games, they have taken out two of the top teams in their division, beating both the Red Wings and the Bruins. Last time out they would face the Canucks. After no scoring in the first period, the Canucks exploded in the second period. They scored three times to take the 3-0 lead into the third. The Canadiens got one back on the power play in the first half of the third period, but after two empty net goals, they would end up falling 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Canadiens Odds

Calgary Flames: -144

Montreal Canadiens: +120

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How to Watch Flames vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Win

The Flames are led by their top line doing the heavy lifting. Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm are the two top scorers on the team this year. Mangiapane has four goals and four assists on the season with a power-play goal. Lindholm has two goals and six assists on the year, giving him eight points. He also has two assists on the power play. Finally, rounding out the top line is Adam Ruzicka, who comes in with two goals and two assists on the season.

Beyond the top line, Nazem Kadri is also tied for the team lead in points. He comes into the game with two goals and six assists to give him eight points. Noah Hanifin and Jonathan Huberdeau are the next on the team in points scored. Hanifin does his work from the blue line. He has five assists this year and has just scored his first two goals of the season. Two of his assists and one of his goals come on the power play. Meanwhile, Huberdeau comes in with two goals and seven assists on the year.

The power play has not been a big source of goals for the Flames this year. They are 26th in the NHL in converting on the power play, sitting at 14.9 percent and just seven power-play goals. They had started doing better on the power play, but in the last two games have not found the net on the power play in either of them. The penalty kill has been solid though. The Flames currently sit fifth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage, sitting at 87.0 percent on the year.

The Flames are expected to send Jacob Markstrom to guard the net tonight. He is 2-6-1 on the year with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He has struggled some in his last two starts though, but does have a 1-1 record in those games. Markstrom is below a .890 save percentage in both of them while having a .875 percentage in his last two outings, stopping 42 of the 48 shots he has faced. He was expected to make a start over the weekend, but injury made him day-to-day. Still, he is expected to be in the goal tonight.

Why The Canadiens Will Win

Montreal decided to shake up their lines last time out. In the process, they split up their top two scoring options in Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Caufield, who is the team leader in points, was on the second rotation. He has five goals this year and nine assists, with two goals and six assists coming on the power play. Suzuki is currently tied for second on the team and has stayed with the top rotation. He comes into the game with six goals and seven assists on the year, while having three goals and five assists on the power play.

Tied for second on the team in points, and tied for the lead in goals, comes from the third line now. That is Sean Monahan. He has six goals this year with seven assists to give him 13 points. He has contributed to the power play as well, with three goals and three assists when up a man.

Beyond them, Brandon Gallagher is producing. Gallagher comes in with five goals and three assists. He also has three points on the power play with a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Alex Newhook has been playing well as of late and now has three goals and four assists on the year.

The Canadiens also get some help on the offensive end from the blue line in the form of Mike Matheson. He has four goals and eight assists this year. Meanwhile, most of the work has come on the power play. He has three goals and six assists on the power play this year. The Canadiens are tenth in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 23.0 percent conversion percentage.

It is Sam Montembeault who is expected to guard the net again in this one. On the year he is 3-2-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced, to get the win over the Bruins. Montembeault has had a save percentage over .915 in four of his last five outings now.

Final Flames-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Flames are allowing 3.57 goals per game so far this year. While the Canadiens are not the highest-scoring team in the NHL, they do score more at home. They average right around three goals per game at home this year and should be able to find the net in this one. Meanwhile, the Flames have struggled to score a lot this year. Take the home underdog to come away with the win in this one.

Final Flames-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Montreal Canadiens ML (+120)