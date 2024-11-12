ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks will face off for the second time this season. The Flames took an exciting victory in the season's first game, rallying back to win 6-5 in overtime with three third-period goals. The Flames entered the third with a one-goal deficit but took the lead on goals from Martin Pospisil, MacKenzie Weegar, and Jonathan Huberdeau. JT Miller tied the game in the dying minutes, but Connor Zary scored the winner in overtime. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Flames will be on the second night of a back-to-back when they face the Canucks on Tuesday night. Calgary has a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings on the league's Amazon Prime Game of the Week and will bring their bags to the game to travel to Vancouver after it's over. The Flames have lost seven of their last ten games, but two have come after regulation, giving them a 3-5-2 record. Calgary was one of the league's most surprising stories early in the season, but they've fallen to fourth in the Pacific Division. There weren't any high expectations heading into this season, and it's starting to trend in the wrong direction.

It's the opposite story for the Vancouver Canucks. They started the year poorly but have earned points in eight of their past ten games with a 7-2-1 record. The Canucks lost their last game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, which snapped a three-game win streak. The Canucks still await the return of Thatcher Demko from injury, which makes this run look promising, considering their elite goaltender hasn't played a game yet. Vancouver has a 7-3-3 record, which gives them the same points as Calgary but a better-standing, thanks to more games played.

Here are the Flames-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Canucks Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline: +180

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -222

Over: 6 (-125)

Under: 6 (+115)

How To Watch Flames vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks are performing well this season despite some shoddy performances from their goaltenders. Arturs Silovs and Kevin Lankinen's combined stat line is a 7-3-3 record with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Vancouver's 14th-ranked offense scoring 3.23 goals per game is helping their record, but even that stat isn't going to blow anyone away. Is the Canucks' record not as indicative of their form as we believe?

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

On Monday, the Flames lost one of their most effective forwards when the team announced that Anthony Mantha would miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL. The season has been going downhill for Calgary, and they can't afford to lose talent off their roster. The Canucks' momentum is going in the opposite direction, and they'll be motivated to deal some revenge in this game after letting the Flames rally in the season-opener.

Final Flames-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Flames and Canucks combined for 11 goals in the season opener when it's sometimes challenging to score goals early in the season. Calgary's offense hasn't been performing well over their last ten games, but Vancouver's poor goaltending and surging offense could help this total go over. The over has hit in two consecutive Canucks games, and they've scored 12 goals in their past three games.

Final Flames-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Over 6 (-125)