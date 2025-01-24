ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two Western Conference playoff hopefuls face off as the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Wild prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game at 23-16-7 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Pacific Division, but currently in a playoff spot. This has the Flames considering trade deadline moves to bolster their roster. In their last game, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. Jonathan Huberdeau scored shorthanded to give the Flames the lead in the first period. In the second, the Sabres would strike twice to take the lead, but Nazem Kadri would tie the game. Then, in the third period, the Flames struck first and added two empty net goals to win the game 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Wild are 28-16-4 on the year, placing them in second in the Central Division. In their last game, the Wild welcomed back Kirill Kaprizov against the Utah Hockey Club. Barrett Hayton opened the scoring in the first period for Utah. Utah would add a power play goal in the period to extend the lead. They would also add goals in the second and third periods, while Karel Vejmelka stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 4-0 win for Utah.

Here are the Flames-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Wild Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +168

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 5.5 (-150)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Flames vs Wild

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames are led by Jonathan Huberdeau on the top line. Huberdeau leads the team in goals and points and comes into the game with 19 goals and 16 assists, good for 35 total points. He also has five goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri is second on the team in points and comes into the game with 16 goals and 16 assists, good for 32 points. The line is rounded out by Martin Pospisil, who has two goals and 11 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Blake Coleman and Matt Coronato have been solid on the second line. Coleman is third on the team in points with ten goals and 16 assists. Coronato is fourth on the team with 11 goals and 13 assists. Coronato also has two goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 17-7-2 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Wolf is 12th in the NHL in goals-against average while sitting fifth in save percentage. He has won four of his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals in four of the five as well, while having a save percentage of over .920 in those four games.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Kaprizov has returned to the lineup and leads the top line for the Wild. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 27 assists, good for 50 points. Despite missing time, Kaprizov still leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He is joined on the top line by Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello. Rossi is third on the team in points with 17 goals and 23 assists. He also has five goals and four assists on the power play. Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points with 11 goals and 22 assists this year.

With the return of Kaprizov, Matt Boldy moves to the second line. He is second on the team in points, with 18 goals and 23 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Joel Eriksson Ek. Eriksson Ek has seven goals and 13 assits this year. The Wild also get production from the blue line with Brock Faber. Faber has six goals and 15 assists this year.

With this game being the first of back-to-backs for the Wild, Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to get the start in this one. He is 10-4-1 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He has won four of his last five starts, and given up one or fewer goals in three of them.

Final Flames-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Wild comes in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Wild have been solid on defense, sitting 11th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Still, they are scoring just 2.88 goals per game. Still, the Flames are 12th in the NHL in goals against per game, and score just 2.65 goals per game. They are also giving up just two goals per game in the last six games. The Wild have not scored over three goals in their last six games. Expect a low-scoring game, and take the under.

Final Flames-Wild Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+106)