4-star WR Aidan Mizell brings literal gators to Florida commitment announcement

Numerous coveted high school football players have been getting quite creative as of late when announcing their verbal commitments. They may now have to take it up a notch after what four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell pulled off.

Mizell, a versatile wideout from Boone High School in Orlando, Florida, announced on Friday that he is taking his talents to the University of Florida. He brought out a pair of gators to officially announce his verbal commitment to the Billy Napier-led Florida football program.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ WR Aidan Mizell has committed to Billy Napier and @GatorsFB 🐊🐊🐊@AidanMizell really brought out the real life Gators 😳🐊 @Swamp_247 pic.twitter.com/yibng46o1h — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 29, 2022

Mizell garnered plenty of interest from powerhouse SEC schools. Among them, he received offers from the likes of Georgia and Alabama earlier this year.

In June, Mizell trimmed down his list of interested schools to four, as he announced that he would be taking official visits to Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama over the course of the month. And in the end, he has become the latest four-star offensive talent to join Florida’s recruiting class for 2023.

In his first year running the program, Napier has continued to make strides to simply get Florida back on the right footing, which comes as the Gators are coming off of back-to-back campaigns without a bowl win. Florida currently ranks at 14th in 247Sports’ 2023 recruit rankings, although the school has yet to receive a commitment from a five-star talent. At the least, it has hauled in 12 total four-star recruits, including standout quarterback Marcus Stokes.

Overall, Mizell sits at 72nd overall in 247Sports composite rankings, and he is also the 13th highest-rated wide receiver on the list.

For now, much attention for Florida is set on the start of the Billy Napier era, which will kick off with a clash against Utah on September 3. The Gators will then open up their SEC schedule with matchups against Kentucky and Tennessee later in the month.