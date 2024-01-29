The timing for it to break down could've been better.

Oops. It happens. Florence Pugh opened up about some technical difficulties during the sex scene in Oppenheimer.

The actress played Jean Tatlock in the film. During one part, when she was naked with Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) in an intimate scene, the camera broke, Indie Wire reported.

Florence Pugh reveals awkward camera incident in Oppenheimer during sex scene

It sounds like the equipment malfunction spoiled the moment.

Universal put out a video where the actors discuss the film, and Pugh sheds light on the incident that didn't go as smoothly as possible.

The actress said, “In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked! And it was not ideal timing, and there weren't many cameras. And one camera was in the shop being fixed, and Chris [Nolan] turned and asked someone ‘Where's the other camera?' The camera was in the shop — bad news for that person who gave him the news.”

Florence Pugh says the camera broke in the middle of the sex scene in ‘OPPENHEIMER’ when they were both naked. “This camera surgeon comes into the room & starts [working] on the camera. I thought ‘Well, this is my moment to learn. So, tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?’”… pic.twitter.com/mCtm368tNM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 29, 2024

She then discussed how awkward it became.

“And we then had to figure out how to fix this camera,” she continued. “So Cillian and I are in this room together, it's a closed set so we're both holding our bodies, and this camera surgeon comes into the room and starts [working] on the camera and I thought ‘Well, this is my moment to learn. So, tell me, what's wrong with this camera?' You just make your moments. And I'm like ‘What's going on with the shutter here, buddy?' Anyway he explains, and actually Chris comes in that it's become the light is coming in wrong. It's just amazing that everyone on this set was so knowledgeable and so ready to make this kind of movie that there was no dull moment.”

At least Florence Pugh learned a bit about cinematography that day.