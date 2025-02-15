Florida football sustained two massive losses around Valentine's Day weekend. Losing assistant coach Will Harris broke some hearts in Gainesville. But now a four-star cornerback pulled a 180 and decommitted from head coach Billy Napier and company

Jaelen Waters, one of Florida's most prized 2026 commits, opted to pursue other schools. Waters officially unveiled his decision Saturday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Waters verbally chose Florida over an astonishing 53 other scholarship offers. He's one of the more towering CB prospects in the nation at 6-foot-2, 180-pounds. Big Ten champion Oregon, in-state option Florida State, plus Southeastern Conference representatives LSU and Texas A&M made its run at Waters.

But the Armwood High School star in Seffner, Florida could be gravitating toward another in-state powerhouse that offered him. Plus siphoned the popular DB coach Harris.

Miami now in play for ex-Florida 4-star cornerback

Waters owns the unique nickname “seatbelt” by his peers. His X account features his nickname. Waters earned the nickname for his knack of strapping up opposing wide receivers on the field.

But Miami general manager Dennis Smith delivered a descriptive post after the Harris news broke. Smith dropped a “public safety announcement,” but one signaling that Waters is on his way to “The U.”

Expand Tweet

Miami is now rising as the proverbial favorite to complete Waters' flip. Waters got handed a high confidence score from 247Sports' Inside the U's Gaby Urrutia in landing with the Hurricanes. Tom Loy of 247Sports is another calling the ‘Canes the new favorite for Waters.

Harris' arrival to “The U” fuels the possibility of Waters crossing over to the ‘Canes. Harris, meanwhile, shared his thanks to Napier and the Gators while addressing the backlash from Florida fans.

“Gator Nation – Love me or hate me, I understand. Either way, it was one cool ass season. Again, business is business,” Harris posted with a chess piece emoji in his X post.

Harris isn't just facing the potential of coaching Waters if Miami completes the 180. The new Hurricanes assistant has a chance to coach 2026 commit Camden Portis in the secondary, who's the son of Hurricanes legend Clinton Portis.