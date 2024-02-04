Tiffani Dawn-Sykes, Vice President of Athletics at Florida A&M, shares insights gained from the quest to find a successor for Coach Willie Simmons.

In quotes obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Florida A&M Vice President of Athletics Tiffani Dawn-Sykes got the opportunity to reflect on the lessons that she learned from the rather tumultuous search for the next head football coach. The search took a turn when news leaked that the program was nearing a deal with current Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs to be the next head coach. Outrage ensued, eventually leading to the National Alumni Association filing a vote of no confidence against her leadership by a vote of 18-3.

Per Sykes, she now understands how important it is to include the voices of university stakeholders such as alumni in the conversation about the next steps for the institution.

“What I've learned most in the past month is that people really want to be included,” Sykes said to the Tallahassee Democrat.” So, I'm going to have to continue to develop my relationships with a number of our stakeholders, continue to talk to them and see what's important to them. I thought I had done that over the past year, but I've learned that there's much more to do.”

The institution eventually named James Colzie III as the next head coach after hiring a search firm and forming a search committee. Per ABC 27 reporter Shamarria Morrison, it cost $25,000 to secure the firm to identify Colzie as the next head coach.

“FAMU's board of trustees hired Renaissance Search and Consulting and agreed to pay them up to $25,000 for the search period. The contract was entered into pretty hastily after backlash from donors and alumni. Just two weeks ago, ABC 27 reported on the three-hour board of trustees meeting where FAMU's Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes was in the hot seat on her handling of hiring the new head football coach.”

Now that the new head coach is determined, Sykes is tasked with finding a way to curtail an $817,000 athletics budget deficit. She is expected to provide an athletics update in the latest Board of Trustees meeting on Monday at 3 PM EST.