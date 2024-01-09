Karamo Brown graduated from Florida A&M in 2002 and has built quite an amazing career in the entertainment industry.

Congratulations to Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumnus Karamo Brown! He has won his sixth consecutive Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix television series, Queer Eye. Brown along with his costars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Johnathan Van Ness, and Tan France that make up “The Fab Five” won the category for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Brown serves as the culture expert and producer on the show.

Brown graduated from Florida A&M University in 2002 with a degree in business administration. Following his graduation from FAMU, Brown was a cast member on the MTV reality show, The Real World: Philadelphia. After appearing on The Real World, he worked in social services for nearly a decade.

Brown has had an extensive career in entertainment. He returned to reality television on the TV One show The Next 15. He has been the host of several television shows including Dr. Drew On Call, HuffPost Live, Access Hollywood Live, and The Own Show. Brown joined the cast of the revival of Queer Eye in 2018.

Not only is Brown a multi-faceted television personality he is also an activist. In 2014, Brown partnered with pharmaceutical company Janssen as part of their Positively Fearless campaign. A campaign designed to empower members of the gay and bisexual community. Brown also co-founded 6in10.org, an organization dedicated to ending the stigma about HIV and providing mental health support and HIV education to members of the Black LGBT community.

Brown served as a guest host for several episodes during the 2021-22 season of Maury. In March of 2022, it was announced that after host Maury Povich retired Brown would serve as his successor. Brown’s show Karamo premiered on September 19, 2022. Karamo has been renewed for a second season.

Karamo airs weekdays on NBC.