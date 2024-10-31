Florida A&M University has created the George and Alice Thompson endowed scholarship after receiving a $115,000 gift from Tola Thompson. The scholarship was created to have a significant, long-lasting, beneficial influence on Florida A&M athletics and the experience of student-athletes.

Thompson donated the funds to her parents, George “Godfather” and Alice Thompson, who ties to Florida A&M Athletics. The “Godfather,” George Thompson, was the department's sports trainer and equipment manager for 49 years. The football locker room, named after him, honors his legacy. A tutor in the late 1980s, Alice Thompson was instrumental in helping student-athletes and served as president of FAMU Athletics' first all-female booster organization, “The Tight Ends Club.” She sadly passed away in 2018.

Thompson released a statement on the endowment and the relationship between Florida A&M and her family:

“FAMU, and FAMU Athletics means a great deal to our family,” said Thompson. “FAMU has given so much to my family. My parents, my brother, my sister, and I all got a great education here. I count it a big honor for me to be able to give back in such a small way. This endowed scholarship is just one way I can say thank you.”

“I'm excited about our athletic program and can't wait to see how future Rattlers will make their mark on our legacy,” Thompson added.

Florida A&M released a statement as well thanking Thompson for her donation:

“On behalf of FAMU Athletics, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Tola for his generosity and support of our athletics program. This level of commitment exemplifies the immense pride our alumni have in our program,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Angela Suggs. “We are proud to have this fully endowed athletic scholarship, and we hope it will be one of many to come. This gift will undoubtedly inspire future generations of Rattlers to achieve greatness and uphold the proud tradition of excellence at FAMU,” Suggs added.

One FAMU student-athlete will have their whole tuition paid for each year by the interest from the endowment, which will also help to guarantee that they have the tools necessary to excel on the field and in their future pursuits.