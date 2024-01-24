Despite having an elite football program, Florida A&M is still trying to decide who to hire to replace former coach Willie Simmons, who left to be the running backs coach at Duke

The Florida A&M Rattlers are gearing up for 2024 as they released their football schedule for the upcoming season. The Rattlers posted a simple yet powerful announcement of their schedule on their ‘X' page. Running back and Celebration Bowl MVP Kelvin Dean sat in a gold-and-green throne with a Celebration Bowl hat and held the trophy throughout the 75-second video, naming all the teams the Rattlers are slated to play.

Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP @thekelvindean is here to share the 2024 football schedule with Rattler Nation. Comment the game you are looking forward to the most below. 📅 https://t.co/uvGSa9IAVf#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/EKlQUu6bhL — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) January 23, 2024

Florida A&M completely razed the SWAC in 2023. They posted a 12-1 overall record and went 8-0 in the conference. Their only loss was against the University of South Florida, a non-conference FBS opponent. Though the team is still looking for a head coach and is losing players to the transfer portal and graduation, they hope to continue that string of dominance into the next season.

The Rattlers begin play a little bit earlier than most as they kick off on Aug. 24. They begin their season where they ended it, back in Atlanta, GA in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State. The next week is their home opener against South Carolina State. Florida A&M has a tough matchup the following week as they travel to Hard Rock Stadium to play the University of Miami Hurricanes.

After a bye in Week 3, the Rattlers pick back up at Troy, signaling the end of their non-conference schedule. They start SWAC play against Alabama A&M on Sept. 28 at home. Florida A&M then travels to Montgomery, AL to play the Alabama State Hornets, a series that's knotted up 20-20-2.

The Rattlers receive another bye week in Week 7 before taking on Jackson State, who finished behind them in the SWAC East last season. They come back home to play Southern in Week 9, then host homecoming against Texas Southern on Nov. 2. The following week, Prairie View A&M hosts Florida A&M for a rematch of the SWAC Championship. The Rattlers play their last home game on Nov. 16 against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 16 before ending their regular season schedule against Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic.