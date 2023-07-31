New Florida A&M women's basketball coach Bridgette Gordon took a moment in her introductory press conference to send condolences to Bronny James.

“Before I conclude this, I want to say…LeBron, I want to thank you for all of your support to this athletic department and FAMU as a whole. I want you, Savannah, and the family to know that you all and Bronny are in our prayers. We're praying for a healthy and speedy recovery. And just remember, when prayers go up, blessings come down. We love you.”

Bronny James, a USC freshman basketball player and son of NBA Legend LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday during a workout at USC's Galen Center. He was reported to be in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” Merije Chukumerije, the cardiologist that treated James said in a statement, “Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.”

LeBron's connection to FAMU athletics is noteworthy. James and Nike have a six-year partnership with FAMU that was announced in March 2021 that sees Nike supply LeBron James' branded apparel for all 14 FAMU sports teams, as well as the Marching 100.

The university also sells LeBron James FAMU-inspired apparel items, such as a LeBron James FAMU jersey. James often shouts out FAMU and promotes the athletics program. Nike released FAMU-inspired LeBron James APB x Lebron XX sneakers in June and the Rattler football team will wear customized cleats designed by LeBron James and Nike.