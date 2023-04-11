A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

One of the heroes of the 2023 edition of March Madness has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Monday. Florida Atlantic Owls do-it-all star Johnell Davis, through his official Instagram account, has announced his decision to “test the waters” and enter the draft this year. However, he also said that he is retaining his eligibility in the NCAA, thus also keeping the door open for another run with Florida Atlantic basketball.

Johnell Davis was a relative unknown outside of the Conference-USA before breaking out in the NCAA tournament with one exceptional performance after another to lead the Owls to a memorable run. With Davis propelling Florida Atlantic basketball, the Owls were able to reach the Final Four round, coming just a defensive stop away from clinching an even more improbable berth in the national championship game.

Johnell Davis had his best game of the NCAA tournament in the second round against fellow Cinderella Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in which he scored 29 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out five assists to go with five steals in 35 minutes of a 78-70 victory. Davis is a 6-4 guard who plays bigger than his size. He can rebound better than most guards and has a great feel on both ends of the game on both ends of the floor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The decision of Davis to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft comes just a day after Florida Atlantic basketball teammate Alijah Martin revealed that he’s made the same move.

In three years played with Florida Atlantic, Davis has averaged 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.