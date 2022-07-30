Ex-Gators star Keyontae Johnson plotting next basketball move after scary collapse

Ex-Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson hasn’t played since December of 2020 after a scary collapse mid-game due to a heart issue. In May, he decided to hit the transfer portal in search of a new opportunity and it appears he’s close to finding a new home.

Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

Breaking: Former Florida star Keyontae Johnson will be on campus at Kansas State today to take a visit, source told @Stadium. Johnson hasn’t played since Dec. 12, 2020 – when he collapsed during a game at Florida State due to a heart issue. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 30, 2022

It’s honestly good to see Keyontae Johnson is trying to get back to the sport. Obviously, it’s taken some time for him to get healthy again but he was once an NBA prospect. Kansas State could offer Johnson the chance to strut his stuff again.

As Goodman noted, Keyontae Johnson has a $5 million insurance policy if any health issue arises but once he steps on the floor again in a game, it will be gone.

Keyontae Johnson has a $5 million insurance policy that he will forfeit if he plays a certain number of games. “Keyontae just wants to play again,” one source told @Stadium. “He feels 100 percent and just wants to get back on the court.” https://t.co/eHrhac5Ysr — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 30, 2022

Johnson is feeling 100%. In three seasons at Florida (72 games), he averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 37.6% from deep. He’d be a solid addition to any division 1 team in the country.

There is absolutely no question that Keyontae Johnson is still hoping to turn pro. If he can return to his previous level and show scouts he’s got the tools to contribute at the next level, there is definitely a chance he’s either taken in the 2023 draft or signed as an undrafted free agent.

But, at this point, Johnson is just hoping to lock down a school for the upcoming season so he can showcase his skills. Kansas State might not be a huge program like Florida, but it doesn’t matter. It’s more about Keyontae Johnson just playing ball again and enjoying the sport that he’s played his entire life.

It’s still not exactly known why he collapsed, but the whole situation is in the rearview now. He’s ready to move forward.