The Florida basketball team picked up an impressive win on the road on Tuesday night as they took down #22 Mississippi State 81-68. Unfortunately for the Gators, it wasn't all smiles in the win. Florida forward Alex Condon went down with an injury on an awkward play very early on. A Mississippi State player seemed to grab his shoulders while swinging him to the ground, and Condon ended up injuring his ankle.

Florida basketball head coach Todd Golden provided an injury update on Alex Condon after the game. His X-Ray looks good, and Golden also noted that he thought the injury happened on a dirty play.

“Good news on the X-Ray, it came back clean,” Todd Golden said after the game, according to an article from On3. “At this time, we think it’s a low ankle sprain, which is obviously better than a high ankle sprain, or anything more serious. It did not look good, you know, I didn’t like the play. I thought it was a dirty play, you know, it was exacerbated by the pull-down, the horse collar. And really disappointing for that to happen to one of your very good players early in the ball-game, and at the same time I think it lit a fire under our group. I thought we responded the right way, and I thought our guys did a heck of a job of stepping up in his absence.”

Condon has been big for the Gators this season as he is averaging over 10 points per game and shooting over 50% from the field. Golden has a lot of praise for him.

“He’s fearless,” Golden said earlier this week. “I think that’s one of the best compliments I can give for a player. A lot of times, whether it’s going up against Johni Broome, going on the road in a top environment, whatever it is, some guys might struggle with some confidence here and there. I think what I’m most proud of about our group is we go to Auburn, and we were fearless.”

Losing a leader like Condon is not easy, and Florida essentially had to play without him on Tuesday. Golden is proud of how the Gators responded to adversity.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team,” Golden said. “Really incredibly proud of our program. I thought our coaches have done a great job of preparing our players, instilling a level of mental toughness and physical toughness into our group all year. And, you know, I feel like over the last couple of weeks it’s really come together for our team and the way we played. In this last three game stretch, you know, after the Tennessee loss, beating Auburn and then coming in against a very, very good Mississippi State team, and controlling the game.”

With the win on Tuesday night, the Florida basketball team improved to 21-3 overall and 8-3 in SEC play. The Gators are two games back of Alabama and Auburn for first place in the conference standings.