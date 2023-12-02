The Florida Beach Bowl will be a homecoming of sorts to several players from both Fort Valley State & Johnson C. Smith from the Sunshine State

As the Florida Beach Bowl is set to kick off between Fort Valley State & Johnson C. Smith on December 13th, the matchup will serve as a homecoming of sorts for several players in the matchup. Fort Valley & Johnson C. Smith have 35 players combined from the state of Florida (20 from Johnson C. Smith, 15 from Fort Valley State). To these players, the Flordia Beach Bowl has a deeper meaning.

Kelvin Durham is the starting quarterback for the Fort Valley State University Wildcats out of the SIAC. The standout signal-caller is from Homestead, Florida, only an hour and half from the DRV Pink Stadium. The matchup allows his family to easily attend the game and support him.

“Playing in the Florida Beach Bowl is a big deal for me because I have [a lot] of family and friends who aren’t able to come watch any of my games in person,” Durham said when asked why this game is a big deal for him as a Florida native. “But, since the game is closer to home, it’ll be easier for them to come out and support me. Also, this would be my first game playing back in Florida since I’ve been in college so I’m excited about this opportunity.”

Indeed, the Wildcats haven't played a game in Florida since their 34-7 loss to Florida A&M in the Jake Gaither Classic at Bragg Memorial Stadium in week 2 of the 2021 season. Although Durham was on the team, he didn't play in the game.

The Wildcat's sole matchup against a team from Florida this season was against the red-hot Edward Waters University Tigers in a tight 34-31 contest where Durham threw for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, the game was played in Wildcat Stadium in Fort Valley, Georgia. The Beach Bowl provides Durham the opportunity to display his talents in his home state.

Trice Wilson, the mother of Durham, expressed her excitement in Fort Valley being chosen to play in the Florida Beach Bowl, saying, “Watching Kelvin grow from a young boy to a young man has brought tears to my eyes because I can say I did it. Kelvin coming in and being able to handle the adversity that was being thrown at him from every angle in life and being the oldest out of my 4 kids and being the first child to attend college is a great experience. Kelvin has always wanted to be that kid to shine and put a smile on my face, So now his day has come and the best part is that he will be showing his talent back home in his state of Florida where he will have the opportunity to play in front of his family and friends who couldn't make any of his games in Georgia.”

She added, “The opportunity to watch him play in a bowl game feels like a dream that I don't want to wake up from.”

Additionally, Johnson C. Smith players Steny Joseph and Shawn A. Evans are fired up to have the opportunity to play in their home state. Both players were key pieces to a triumphant season for Johnson C. Smith. The Golden Bulls went 7-3, their best record since 2006 when they had an identical record and made the now-defunct Pioneer Bowl against SIAC foe Tuskegee University.

Steny Joseph, a sophomore defensive tackle, lives only 20 minutes away from the stadium. As a native of the area, he expressed his excitement to play in the game but also sees the impact that it can have on Johnson C. Smith's program.

“I believe the impact this bowl game will have on this and my teammates will be greatly beneficial, especially with us being the first team to spark inspiration to other HBCU's to start their journey in this great game. I'm proud to be able to see the new heights my alma mater and our program will reach due to this bowl game and our great coaching staff and our new school president Dr. Valerie Kinloch.”

Shawn Evans, a graduate offensive lineman from Orlando, Florida, had similar feelings to Durham about playing in his home state and how the Floria Beach Bowl allows his friends and family to see him play.

“For me, it's a great feeling being able to come back and play in Florida. Knowing most of my family is in Florida and not able to travel up to North Carolina to see me play. This gives them an opportunity to pop out.”

He also spoke about how the Golden Bull's appearance in the Florida Beach Bowl aids the program.

“I believe being selected for this bowl game brings a positive impact for the institution and exposure because JCSU has always been overlooked. Most people don't know that JCSU was one of the first 2 teams to start HBCU football. This opportunity will be the foundation for more opportunities to come for this football program and the university.”

The Florida Beach Bowl will take place in DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 13th at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on HBCU+ and Impact Network.