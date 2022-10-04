Florida blatantly trampling on women’s rights by requesting athletes to submit menstrual reports

Florida’s state government finds itself in the center of another human rights controversy after The Florida Times-Union reported the state is forcing all female student athletes to report their menstrual periods. According to the article, this information would be included in their annual physicals and received by the schools’ athletic directors.

One of the appalling elements to this in a long litany of concerns people impacted by this have is the digitization of their medical history. This fall, schools will shift from having their student athletes report their medical history on paper to having a third party collect the data for programs. After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, people have voiced their skepticism about the safety of platforms that track their periods.

According to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s website, female athletes will be asked on their physicals the following questions:

When was your first menstrual period?

When was your most recent menstrual period?

How much time do you usually have from the start of one period to the start of another ?

How many periods have you had in the last year?

What was the longest time between periods in the last year?

It is worth noting transgender athletes aren’t asked to report their menstrual periods. The news around what information females athletes are required to report comes weeks after Florida was sued by four LGBTQ+ organizations for banning healthcare providers from access to the state’s Medicaid program for those who need gender-affirming care.

Twitter users quickly decried this recent development:

Because hateful people want to stop a very small handful of trans girls… in some states literally only 1 child… from playing sports, now all girls have to report their periods to the government. Totally normal. Great job Florida. https://t.co/Mfm1flophW — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) October 4, 2022

Stay tuned for more developments on this.