Florida football started off the season hot with their exciting Week 1 win over Utah. Their 29-26 victory was secured by a red-zone interception thrown by 7th-ranked Utes with 17 seconds remaining in the game. It was a hard-fought win and perhaps the most exciting game of the weekend, but there is no time for the school to rest on its success.

The Gators come into college football Week 2 ranked 12th in the country and looking to make a statement that they deserve to climb higher. The matchup with Kentucky is a great chance for this to occur as they are also 1-0 and currently ranked 20th in the nation. With the two teams set to face off in Florida, here are three predictions for the home team as they look to further climb up the national rankings.

FLORIDA UPSETS NO. 7 UTAH 👀 The Gators win it with an interception in the end zone 🤯 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/lzPDdIfM4k — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 4, 2022

3. Anthony Richardson eclipses 300 all-purpose yards

After serving primarily as the backup quarterback last season, Anthony Richardson knew it was his time to shine. He made a strong impression in Week 1 by flashing his dual-threat ability. He completed 17 of his 24 pass attempts for 168 yards in the air. While he did not throw for any touchdowns, Richardson found himself in the end zone three times with his legs and ran for a total of 106 yards.

Richardson has emerged as a legitimate NFL prospect and darkhorse Heisman candidate. The 21-year-old has some things to clean up, but he certainly had some promising moments that led to success in the opening game. Look for him to continue building his resume and produce once again in Week 2.

He also had an eye-popping two-point conversion which put Florida football ahead by a field goal in the fourth quarter. Richardson has the feel of a winner. With that said, fans can expect him to build off this performance and tally over 300 yards between his rushing and passing ability.

How cool was this play by Anthony Richardson for the two-point conversion? 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zd4pwZ8U4I — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 4, 2022

2. Four Gators run for 45 or more yards

One of the interesting things about this Florida offense is its diversity at running back. In the matchup against Utah, Anthony Richardson led the team in rushing. However, Montrell Johnson led the team in carries with 12 which he took for 75 yards and a touchdown. Nay’Quan Wright also had 10 carries which he took for 39 yards. Trevor Etienne, who is the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back and Clemson standout Travis Etienne, also received five carries which he took for 64 yards.

With so much talent in the backfield, expect each player to get some opportunity. The collection of skillsets between the running backs has the potential to create a dynamic offense for the Gators this year. Expect the team to lean into this and allow each running back to make an impact.

The 283 total rushing yards they tallied in Week 1 will be a tough bar for the team to reach, but it is one they are capable of. Look for this to start with four players tallying 45 or more rushing yards. While Richardson’s arm is still an asset, expect the Florida offense to lean on the run game heavily against Kentucky with his legs being included in the game plan.

1. Florida football wins by a touchdown or more

The perception of Florida is all over the place. To some, they are a legitimate National Champion contender coming off of a statement win over Utah. For others, they are overrated and picked up a lucky win last week. It feels the Gators are in need of another big win to solidify their spot among college football’s elite. Luckily, they have a perfect chance to do this in their matchup with Kentucky.

With the home crowd behind them and an impressive overall roster, Florida should be able to jump at the opportunity and look to further climb the rankings. Kentucky cruised past Miami (Ohio) by a score of 37-13 in the opening week, but the Gators will be a much more difficult challenge for them. It also is important to note that Kentucky will be without running back Chris Rodriguez who is serving a suspension. Florida’s defensive ability and toughness in the trenches could ultimately be the difference in this matchup.

It was just last year that Kentucky picked up a notable win over the 10th-ranked Gators. This is a different Florida football team in a different location and under first-year Head Coach Billy Napier. This is set to be a must-watch matchup between two of the more intriguing college football teams and quarterbacks in the sport. While it will be hard fought for both sides, expect Florida to come out on top by at least a touchdown.