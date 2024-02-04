Florida mourned the loss of legendary Bill Carr

The University of Florida took to X to mourn the death of one of their legendary football players Bill Carr, who was a center and went on to be the school's athletic director in 1979.

Bill Carr was a former All-American player for the Florida football program. Former Florida quarterback and coach Steve Spurrier spoke on the loss of Carr and how loved he was at Florida.

“All of us Gators are saddened to hear about the passing of Bill Carr,” Steve Spurrier said in the school's post on X. “He was my roommate and starting center when I was quarterback, and went on to become athletic director at Florida. He is an all-time great Gator and tremendous friend to me and so many others. … I was fortunate to see him just a couple of weeks ago and he was battling some health issues. He told me he was prepared to go to Heaven and when the Good Lord called his number he would be ready to go. His teammates called him Willie C and he loved his school and everyone around him. We loved him back and all of us have so many wonderful memories of Bill.”

Our hearts are saddened to hear the passing of Bill Carr. Forever remembering him in Orange & Blue. Forever a Gator 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/E3DOOWbU5a — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) February 4, 2024

Jeremy Foley, who worked under Carr and eventually became athletic director at Florida, along with current athletic director Scott Stricklin also commented in Florida's post on X.

Carr is a legend at Florida for his play on the field and his work off of the field, and that is demonstrated by the outpouring from those around the program and university.