Anthony Richardson made an incredible catch at the Florida Gators spring game on Friday — while in the middle of a live SEC Network interview with Pete Thamel ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. It was quite an impressive reception from the highly-touted quarterback, who looks like he might have a future as a wide receiver after the slick grab.

Anthony Richardson somehow managed to catch the opening kickoff of the second half while doing a live @SECNetwork interview. (@RickHurtadoPR approves of @GVOaant catch.) pic.twitter.com/OA8Uf9HPiN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 14, 2023

“I mean this is vintage Pete Thamel, everything he does goes viral including interviewing Anthony Richardson. He’ll catch the kickoff mid interview,” one of the announcers of the game said.

“How about the awareness though, right, that’s maybe the biggest thing. It’s easy to catch the football, but understanding mid-interview, you’re talking and see the ball out of the corner of your eye, make a play on it, that’s big time,” the other explained.

Richardson was explaining to Thamel his anticipation for the 2023 NFL Draft when he was called on to make the incredible catch in front of the home fans in Florida.

“I’m excited. I’m just ready to put my suit on and walk across that stage, I don’t know where I’m going to end up, but I’m just ready to play ball again,” Richardson told Thamel when asked about his thoughts on the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April.

“You know, [my goal is to] just keep being myself when I visit teams, keep being authentic, and just letting them know who I am as a person and letting them know who they’re gonna get. Just keep being me and just keep trying to play ball.”

Former Florida Gator Anthony Richardson figures to be an excellent quarterback at the NFL level, but if it doesn’t work out, it looks like he might still have a future as a WR.