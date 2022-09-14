Nothing is ever given in football and Florida Gators head coach Bill Napier is very much aware of that. After starting the 2022-23 college football season with a huge win over the no. 7 Utah Utes at home, 29-26, Florida football rode a wave of momentum into Week 2’s matchup against the no. 20 Kentucky Wildcats. However, the Gators weren’t able to pull off what would have been a remarkable feat of back-to-back victories against ranked teams, as they fell prey to Mark Stoops’ squad to the tune of a 26-16 score.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the South Florida Bulls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Napier said that the loss to the Wildcats sort of gave Florida football a reality check.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a hangover as much it’s like getting a speeding ticket. You’re a little more aware of the things that you need to do,” Napier said via Mat Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel.

The Gators’ offense was grounded by the Wildcats in that contest, with Florida football quarterback Anthony Richardson struggling all game to move the chains. He completed just 14-of-35 passes for 143 yards, did not throw a touchdown, and was picked off twice. Florida football had more success on the ground, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, but those were ultimately not enough for the Gators to score the win.

Nevertheless, Florida football has a pick-me-up game ahead of them against South Florida, who got crushed by no. 25 BYU Cougars in Week 1, 50-21.