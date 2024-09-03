Florida football head coach Billy Napier told ESPN about freshman DJ Lagway possibly playing in Week 2 against Samford.

“We would play a brand of football that reflects his experience and his strengths, no different than we do each week,” Napier said. “But I've got a ton of confidence in DJ. We've had him [on campus] since January. He's a completely different person and player than he was when he first arrived.

“He's got a really good knowledge of our system.”

This news comes as starter Graham Mertz exited the third quarter of Florida's opener with a concussion. The game was already out of hand by the time Mertz left, as Florida football was dominated 41-17 by the in-state rivals and clearly looked inferior. However, hope arose within Florida football when Lagway entered the game.

In his three series, Lagway scored a touchdown and threw an interception while also running for 20 yards. Despite the promising performance by the freshman, Napier might have to pull out all the stops to keep his job with Florida, in addition to keeping Florida afloat in the crowded Southeastern Conference (SEC).

How can Billy Napier get DJ Lagway, Florida football on the right track?

Lagway has an impressive resume of his own. As the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year, he threw for 4,604 and 58 touchdowns as a senior in high school. He also was their rushing leader, with 957 yards and 16 touchdowns. Lagway was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the country before committing to Florida. Although programs like USC tried to flip Lagway, he remained committed to Florida.

Even though Lagway knew he wouldn't start, his approach has been very meticulous. Taking every detail into consideration, especially as a backup, has made Napier encouraged.

“You would like to think that he just finished preparing as if he was one play away from being out there,” Napier said. “You got to start your week as if you're going to be the guy, knowing that the entire building is going to be depending on you when you get that opportunity. Really that applies to all backups.

“I think you want a culture where the backup is working consistently as if he may have to play because this is a game where players get hurt.”

if Mertz is still ruled out for Saturday's Week 2 tilt, Lagway offers a dynamic dual-threat presence. His 16-yard scamper and his poise in the pocket as a freshman could make Lagway a long-term starter for Florida football.