The Florida football team is off to a 1-1 start with a loss to Utah and a win over McNeese State. In Week 3, they have a massive showdown in Gainesville against the Tennessee Volunteers, and this is a huge opportunity for Billy Napier and his team to make a statement.

Ahead of the game, former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen hopped on The Matt Barrie Show and discussed the Florida-Tennessee game. But, he made sure to give himself a discrete pat on the back while also throwing some shade at Napier and the current Florida football team:

“This is a huge game [for Tennessee] to go on the road and play at Florida,” Mullen began. “Now, Florida might not be where they were a couple years ago, but they’re still Florida. They’re still gonna be a good team. It’s still ‘The Swamp’ on a Saturday night.”

There is nothing quite like Dan Mullen #Gators snark (especially when breaking down the #Vols game). “Florida might not be where they were a couple of years ago…” pic.twitter.com/Bjf8IbEcOT — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) September 14, 2023

Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State for nearly a decade before going to Florida, and he went 34-15 with a pair of bowl victories before being fired at the end of the 2021 season after finishing with a 5-6 record.

In Napier's first season last year, Florida went 6-7 and lost in the Las Vegas Bowl. Against Utah, they certainly didn't impress too many, but losing a player like Anthony Richardson is never an easy one to replace.

Nonetheless, Florida has a chance to make Mullen's comments look bad, although the Vols are a tough team to face and are in the top 15 once again after starting the season 2-0.