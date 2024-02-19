The Florida Gators have secured the commitment of IOL Peyton Joseph

Florida football just boosted its frontline. The Gators recently secured the commitment of four-star interior offensive lineman Peyton Joseph. A class of 2025 recruit, Joseph picked Florida over other suitors such as Florida State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Alabama.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 305 lbs, Joseph is a top-five IOL recruit in his class. Additionally, the guard is ranked 123rd in the nation and 18th in the state of Georgia, where he hails from.

When asked what made him choose the Gators, the Houston County native spoke about the program's development as a key aspect in the decision.

“Mostly talking with coach (Billy) Napier and (Rob) Sale led me to commit because they have shown great program development,” Joseph said, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. “UF is on the way to the top and I feel like as a player I would love to be a part of the process.”

In 2023, Flordia football started the season strong, accumulating a 5-2 record during the middle of October. However, the Gators would go on to lose their last five games, ending the season in disappointment.

Still, with Peyton Joseph coming in, there will be more protection for star quarterback Graham Mertz, who opted to return to Florida football for his final year of eligibility. Joseph adds to a number 10 ranked Florida recruiting class alongside other four-star prospects such as defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins and running back Waletz Clark.

With more talent entering the picture, Billy Napier and the Gators have a higher chance of becoming one of the top teams in the SEC this 2024.