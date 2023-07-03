Most college football programs are getting ready for the upcoming season in the fall. They may be trying to reinforce their coaching staff, or even add more players through walk-in tryouts. Some like Florida Football headed by Scott Stricklin are pushing for The Swamp's renovation.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium got its moniker from Florida football which is called the Gators. The Swamp is nearing almost 100 years of existence as it opened its gates to fans in 1930. It has a seating capacity that can exceed nearly 90,000 people. This makes it the 12th-largest stadium in the United States.

Although, all of these might not be enough for a growing fanbase and student body. University of Florida's athletic director Scott Stricklin does have a goal to make it one of the most intimidating homefields in the Southeastern Conference and even all of college football. Another goal would also be to attract more fans and give them a worthwhile experience during a game, per ESPN.

“Whatever work we do there doesn't need to be a Band-Aid. It needs to be a multigenerational solution to continue to give that stadium for future generations a chance to come and watch the Gators there,” Scott Stricklin declared.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some anticipated additions to the revamped Florida football stadium are more concession stands, new bathrooms, and video boards among others. The athletic director added why they plan to push through with The Swamp's renovation despite the cost being around $400 million.

“We create experiences, whether it's for our student-athletes, our staff, and ultimately for Gator Nation. So, when you are in the service business, there are not a lot of tangible results. It's a lot of intangible results,” he said.

Will you be there when The Swamp reopens?