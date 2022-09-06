3 reasons Seminoles are back on ACC radar after win over LSU

Florida State football earned a statement win on Sunday in a “neutral-site” game against LSU in New Orleans. The Seminoles took a two-score lead over the Tigers early in the fourth quarter, and just barely held on in one of the most chaotic finishes in recent memory. The game may given some ‘Noles fans heart attacks, but the team earned its first 2-0 start since 2016.

Sunday’s win, the program’s first over an SEC team since 2017, has raised some eyebrows across the college football landscape. After a half-decade of subpar seasons, could the ‘Noles be back to their winning ways? If the LSU game was any indication, there’s a chance they are.

“We needed that game,” Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell said in a postgame press conference. “It’s big for our program. It’s big for those kids that are in that locker room. It’s big for everybody because we did have a great stage to put on display the identity of what I believe this team is made up of. And it’s young men with character that love to work, that believe in each other, that believe in the process.”

Florida State’s win over LSU may not have been pretty, but it’s a massive improvement from where the program has been. With that in mind, let’s make the case for why the ‘Noles could make a push for the ACC title this season.

3. Clutch special teams

Florida State’s special teams were certainly special in a good way on Sunday night. The ‘Noles dominated the Tigers in the game’s third phase, forcing two fumbles on punt returns and blocking two kicks. Those special teams plays proved to be the difference, especially the now famous blocked PAT with no time remaining.

“And special teams, unbelievable today,” Norvell said. “Two blocked kicks. I thought they — obviously, two takeaways that were created in our punt coverage unit. I told the guys throughout the course of the week, you never know when that moment is going to show up. You better be in position to capitalize on it. And I think that’s what that game just illustrated in all facets.” The ‘Noles obviously won’t be able to make that many key special teams every single game. However, the unit’s performance with the game on the line in a hostile environment shows tremendous heart and perseverance. Considering how often Florida State has been on the other end of these scenarios, this year’s unit provides reason for optimism.

2. Florida State football now with a strong pass rush

Florida State’s defense wasn’t bad last season, but it wasn’t anything special either. The ‘Noles allowed 377.8 yards and 26.5 points per game, placing them around the middle of the ACC in both stats. One of the areas the stats they performed best in was sacks, with 33 on the season, fifth-most in the conference.

Jermaine Johnson II, now with the New York Jets, led the team with 12 sacks on the year. With Johnson gone, expecting the ‘Noles pass rush to take a step back was a reasonable prediction. However, if Sunday’s game is any indication, that won’t be the case.

Florida State’s defense swarmed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels all night long with four sacks. Jared Verse, a transfer from Albany, was the star of the show with two sacks in his second game as a Seminole. UCF transfer Tatum Bethune was all over the field with seven tackles and a sack, while Kalen DeLoach and Dennis Briggs Jr. combined for a sack as well.

Strong Florida State teams in the past have thrived off of getting after the quarterback. Brian Burns and Josh Sweat are just a couple of the strong pass rushers to come out of Tallahassee recently. While it’s still early in the season, this ‘Noles team showed flashes of the past on Sunday night.

1. Jordan Travis

Ever since Jameis Winston moved on to the NFL, Florida State football struggled to find stability at quarterback. The ‘Noles have cycled through many signal-callers, but none have stuck around for very long. After years of quarterback struggles, they may finally have their answer at the position.

Travis, a redshirt junior in his fourth season with the ‘Noles, put on a show in New Orleans on Sunday night. He completed over 60% of his passes for 260 yards, the second most in his career, and two touchdowns. He also made a couple of plays with his legs, rushing eight times for 31 yards.